LEAKED AGAIN: The BMW iX3 electric crossover

The official launch of the BMW iX3 electric crossover is still a few months away, but there are very little surprises in store for us. The new electric SUV has already been leaked last month, but today, we get another look at its exterior lines. The leaks hails from China, which in itself is not surprising. BMW has said numerous times that the iX3 will cater mostly to the Chinese market, considering that initially be built exclusively in China.

It’s also the Chinese customer who will get their hands first on the BMW iX3, while the rest of the world will have to wail until 2021. Not the United States though since BMW of North America said they have no plans to bring it over on this side of the pond.

The new photos show us the different headlights, kidneys and wheels for the electric SUV based on the X3 G01. The kidneys are particularly exciting because they are clearly different from the design of the conventionally-powered variants. Furthermore, they are completely closed due to the lack of an engine.

It’s also apparent from these images that the a shadow line with extended features and black kidneys will also be available for the BMW iX3. There is also a blue accent on request, which indicates the electric drive.

At the rear, the customer can further customize the design cues and even forgo the blue accents. There is no surprise with the wheels program where aerodynamics are clearly the focus.

In addition to the design, the Chinese leak also confirms the most important technical aspects of the BMW iX3. The electric motor makes 286 hp and 400 Newton meter of torque, sent to the the rear wheels only. The electric range of the BMW iX3, according to WLTP, is 440 kilometers according to WLTP, which is to be ensured by a 74 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery can be replenished by the fast charge function up to 150 kW DC power.