Here is the BMW Concept i4 from another angle

BMW Concept i4 was the highlight of this week’s BMW newscast. The fully electric gran coupe concept was supposed to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, but instead, BMW settled for an online release. Unfortunately that has derailed our plans to see the car in real life.

Until we get to see the BMW Concept i4 “in flesh”, these web images will make do. This set of photos hails from the BMW Designworks Studio in California and give us a 360 view of the i4. Just like the initial images, the BMW Concept i4 is still featured in the copper color which we hope it comes to the production vehicle as well.

Immediately the BMW Concept i4 stands out with its quirky and flashy front fascia. Yet, the kidney grille is hardly a surprise by now. The initial BMW i Vision Dynamics prepared us for this new world, while the 4 Series Coupe leaks reinforced the massiveness of these grilles.

Thankfully the short overhangs and elongated hood is still present in the design of the BMW Concept i4, which give the car that sporty BMW look we all love. The edges are a bit softer than on some of the current models, while the overall design lines are sleeker.

Blue accents adorn the overall design of the car, while the laser headlights tease us with their sleek looks. Unfortunately, that design is unlikely to stay in the production model.

BMW also placed a new logo on the hood of the BMW Concept i4. The new Roundel forgoes the black theme of the current logo design and opts for a flat and transparent look.

Inside, just like most electric vehicles, the i4 is spacious with the latest cutting-edge tech from Munich. The drive-focused cockpit is still there to keep some of BMW’s DNA intact.

The instrument panel was replaced by a large touchscreen monitor that curves towards the driver and doubles as its infotainment system.

BMW plans to unveil the final production model in 2021 with production set for the second half of next year. The U.S. market will get their first units in early 2022. Pricing will be announced sometimes next year.