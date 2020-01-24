Video: BMW M5 Competition Laps Hockenheim-GP Track

The BMW M5 Competition is a fast machine, no matter how you look at it. True to BMW M fashion, the uber-sedan can be used both on public roads and on the track. It may seem absurd to take it on a proper track, but some people actually do that. And in case you’re one of those people, the video posted below should tell you a couple of things about how the M5 Competition might handle itself in such a scenario.

Admittedly, that won’t happen very often. Of the several BMW M5 Competition owners I know, only one takes it to the track so you know this is a rare occurrence. Even so, bragging rights are very important these days and being able to say your car is faster than someone else’s in a very specific scenario does help some people sleep better.

In the video posted below, the BMW M5 Competition is being tested on the Hockenheim-GP track by the people from Sport Auto.

That’s their usual proving grounds and we’ve seen a number of BMWs being put to the test on this particular German track. It’s not a terribly technical course but not a straight line either, a rather good mix to test out the performance of various cars. As you’re about to see, the BMW M5 Competition posted a lap time of 1:54.2 which is a bit slower than the Mercedes-AMG GT 63S but faster than the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4.

The fact that this massive 5-seater is faster than a considerably lighter car like the Cayman on the track is a true testament to the technology infused in the M5 Competition. Even though it does have 625 HP and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque the M car is still big and heavy and only the advanced suspension under the sheet metal can explain how come it’s this fast.

It’s also interesting to note that the M8 Competition is over a second faster on the same track. It will be interesting to see how the M8 Competition Gran Coupe will handle the same track and if it will be able to give the AMG GT 63 S a run for its money.