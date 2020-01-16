New Porsche 718 Boxster, Cayman GTS 4.0 models: manuals and six-cylinders

Like BMW, Porsche too won’t let the manual gearbox die. With the advent of the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 models, purists get a chance to discover a state-of-the-art powertrain and a concentrated thrilling sensations in the new compact-sized high-performance version models coming from Zuffenhausen.

Porsche is adding a new version to its high-performance mid-engine sports car series. The 718 lineup gets now enriched by the addition of the new Boxster and Cayman GTS 4.0 variants, which is aimed at the purist fans and drivers.

The new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 are powered by the 4.0-liter six-cylinder Boxer engine that delivers a peak output of 294 kW / 400 PS (394 hp). The same flat-cylinder unit is also used in the GT4 versions of the 718 family, where it is rated at 420 PS (414 hp).

Despite the slightly detuned engine, the new Porsche GTS 4.0 versions remain a top choice. The Boxer engine can be mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a sports exhaust system, which is set to create an outstanding driving experience.

The Boxer engine revs up to 7,800 rpm. Power delivery is instant, helping the 718 GTS 4.0 models sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds and accelerate to a top speed of up to 293 km/h for both the Cayman and Boxster body versions. The sports exhaust system is borrowed from the GT4 variants and helps achieve great acoustics.

Further equipment which renders the new models an extremely sporty character are the standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), the 20-centimeter lower ride height and the Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also emphasizes the athletic character of the mid-engine sports cars.

A special customization to underline the high-performance qualities has been chosen for the new 718 GTS 4.0 models. On the exterior, shiny black design ornaments and 20-inch alloy wheels in Satin-Gloss Black color are present. For the inside, you get a ton of Black Alcantara leather, just like in the GT4 versions.

The standard performance equipment of the new 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 also includes the sports-oriented Porsche Stability Management (PSM), which offers the PSM Sport Mode, and the Porsche Active Drivetrain Mounts (PADM). The Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system is available as an option.

In terms of infotainment and connectivity, the new 718 GTS 4.0 models come standard with the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system which features a 7-inch high-quality touchscreen display. The online navigation with real time traffic information, the Porsche Connect and the voice control can be optionally configured.

The sound inside the cabin of the mid-engine sports Porsche models can be further enriched by choosing the optional BOSE or Burmester high-end surround audio systems. Pricing for the new 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is yet to be communicated, but the official market launch is scheduled for end of March 2020 in Germany.

The closest rival to the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is the US-spec version of the new Z4 M40i (G29). The M Performance roadster Bimmer comes with a 3.0-liter straight-six petrol engine producing a maximum output of 382 hp, enough to give the Porsche some headaches. The Z4 M40i is also packed full of high performance systems, such as M Sport brake system, the M Sport differential for the rear axle and the Adaptive Sport Suspension.