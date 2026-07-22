Article Summary Seven BMW dealers across the country will have special ALPINA areas by the end of next year.

Launching in 2027, the first model from the newly created BMW ALPINA will be based on the 7 Series facelift with V8 and electric drivetrains.

The second BMW ALPINA will be a more luxurious version of the next-generation X7, also planned with V8 and EV versions.

Things have been relatively quiet in the new and rather exciting BMW ALPINA world since this gorgeous coupe broke cover in mid-May at Villa d’Este. We’ve since learned the 2+2 concept won’t make it to production, as other models will take precedence. Leading the way will be next year’s 7 Series G72, a more upscale version of the recently facelifted G70. Not long after, the second-generation X7 G67 will spawn a more luxurious G69 derivative.

Where will you be able to buy these cars? In South Korea, BMW ALPINA will sell its vehicles through existing BMW dealerships. The Korea Herald reports that seven dedicated ALPINA areas will open by the end of next year. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028. While this will be the initial strategy in all markets where BMW plans to sell ALPINA-badged products, standalone locations are also under consideration.

In a recent interview with us, BMW’s Head of Design for Upper Mid-Size, Luxury Class, and ALPINA, Maximilian Missoni, detailed the sales strategy:

“In terms of the flagship stores, ALPINA will have locations within dealerships, but there could also be standalone ALPINA locations. That’s not defined. These talks are going on with the markets at the moment. The idea is that definitely those spaces will be clearly ALPINA branded and quite differentiated, and will have dedicated areas for customer interaction for individualization.”

To raise awareness of its newest brand, the BMW Group organized an ALPINA community event in Seoul earlier this week. Not only was Maximilian Missoni in attendance, but so was Oliver Veillechner, the head of BMW ALPINA. South Korean newspaper The Chosun Daily cites him confirming the brand’s positioning above BMW without stepping on Rolls-Royce’s toes:

“BMW ALPINA will go beyond existing luxury classes such as the 7 Series and X7 to strengthen the group’s top-tier luxury and play a strategic role in linking the market with Rolls-Royce. There is still growth potential in the ultra-luxury market. Even with prices exceeding €200,000 per car, ALPINA recorded sales of about 2,600 units last year, marking an all-time high.”

Attendees also learned that customers will be spoiled for choice when it comes to customization. There will be more than 100 exterior colors and over 20 leather upholstery shades. On top of that, buyers will be able to mix and match colors and materials for certain areas of the interior. BMW’s Manufaktur bespoke program will also extend to ALPINA models.

Styling-wise, we’ve previously learned that both models will feature exclusive exterior design details. Distinctive grilles are on the menu, presumably with a retro-inspired shark nose that echoes the Vision BMW ALPINA concept. It’s reasonable to assume that some of the concept’s good genes will carry over to the sedan and SUV.

The only downside we can think of (well, other than what will certainly be an exorbitant price tag) is that BMW ALPINA models are unlikely to bring back the V12 engine. Rolls-Royce will continue to enjoy exclusivity with the venerable twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter powerhouse.

Sources: The Chosun Daily, The Korea Herald, The Korea Times