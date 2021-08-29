The BMW M5 CS comes in three colors. The standard color is Brands Hatch grey metallic. The two optional BMW Individual colors are Frozen Brands Hatch grey metallic and Frozen Deep Green metallic. It’s the latter one that’s arguably the best of the bunch. The interior comes in but one color scheme — black with red accents. If you want gold brake calipers instead of red ones, you can have those at no extra cost. Yet, we’re glad that BMW picked the Frozen Deep Green Metallic as the launch color.

During a recent trip to Monterey Car Week, we had the chance to spend some time with the super limited M5 CS. And naturally, we cam back with multiple photo galleries. The latest one is the gallery below mostly shot on the famous 17 Mile Drive Road.

For CS-duty, the BMW M5 has been beefed up and it looks much meaner. That new carbon fiber hood is as aggressive as it is light, with a large hood bulge, a couple of vents and more creases. It also gets bronze accents on the kidney grilles to match the wheels, carbon fiber aero, a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler and a new and beautifully sculpted diffuser. It even gets killer yellow headlight accents.

Inside, the cabin has been upgraded as well. The steering wheel is entirely Alcantara with a top-mounted stripe, just like the M2 CS’, the seats look absolutely fantastic and the back seat, with just its two racing buckets, is pure hooliganism. The seats even feature Nurburgring imprints in their headrests.

In the back of the BMW M5 CS, you’ll notice just two lightweight bucket seats, like a track-ready Aston Martin Rapide. The rear seats are similar buckets as the fronts, just wedged into the rear bulkhead. Without any further ado, take a look at the photo gallery below.