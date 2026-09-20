The US took 40 percent of production, and half of every car built wore Frozen Deep Green.

Article Summary BMW built 1,132 F90 M5 CS sedans worldwide, and 454 of them went to the United States, more than twice Germany's 200.

Frozen Deep Green accounts for 570 cars, just over half the entire run, leaving both greys as the rarer choices.

A 2022 M5 CS trades at roughly $107,000 today against $60,507 for a standard F90 M5, and still sits close to its $142,000 sticker.

BMW built 1,132 F90 M5 CS models for the global market, and the production numbers by Mdataworks reveal exactly where the demand landed and which colors buyers actually chose. Frozen Deep Green dominates the order books, accounting for half the total population. Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Brands Hatch Grey split the rest nearly evenly, with each representing roughly a quarter of production.

The Coolest M5 Ever Made

The F90 M5 CS sits at the peak of the final generation of V8-powered M5 sedans. With 627 hp from the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, lightweight carbon-fiber components throughout, and a distinctly aggressive CS specification, it pushed the already-formidable F90 M5 firmly into collector territory. BMW built it in limited numbers, and it’s going to be a future classic. The CS arrived at the tail end of the F90’s run, making it the ultimate expression of that generation before the plug-in hybrid BMW M5 (G90) took over.

The Color Story: Frozen Deep Green Overwhelms

Frozen Deep Green is arguably one of the best greens BMW has ever made. Of 1,132 cars, 570 BMW M5 CS models wore the color. That’s 50.3 percent of the entire units produced. Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Brands Hatch Grey finished far behind at 286 and 276 units respectively, each representing just under 25 percent. So for collectors hunting an alternative to the green-heavy market, the greys offer a cleaner differentiation path.

North America Wins By A Landslide

The United States claimed 454 of the 1,132 cars produced. That’s 40 percent of global production in a single market. Germany, the car’s birthplace, captured only 200 units, just over 17 percent. The United Kingdom claimed 49 cars. The numbers tell a clear story: the M5 CS was built primarily for North America, and by a wide margin.

Within the US allocation, Frozen Deep Green again dominated with 224 cars. Brands Hatch Grey and Frozen Brands Hatch Grey split the remainder at 108 and 122 units, a closer call than the global average but still heavily green-skewed.

Germany’s 200 units show a different preference structure. Frozen Deep Green took 75 cars, but Brands Hatch Grey claimed 71, near enough to a tie. Frozen Brands Hatch Grey rounded out the German allocation at 54 cars. German buyers spread across the palette in a way American buyers did not.

The UK’s 49 cars broke 22 Frozen Deep Green, 7 Brands Hatch Grey, and 20 Frozen Brands Hatch Grey. In Canada, there were 25 models, 18 Frozen Deep Green, 3 Brands Hatch Grey, and 4 Frozen Brands Hatch Grey. Australia sold 21 units: 11 Frozen Deep Green, 4 Brands Hatch Grey, and 6 Frozen Brands Hatch Grey

What An M5 CS Costs Now

The M5 CS listed at $142,000 including destination when it launched, roughly $30,000 above a Competition-equipped F90 M5. Dealers marked them up immediately, and the early market went further than that. Classic.com records a high sale of $210,500 in August 2022, only months after the first deliveries.

Values have come down from that peak without collapsing. The average across tracked sales sits at $154,476, and the lowest recorded sale was $105,000 in June 2025. Kelley Blue Book currently puts resale value at $121,000 and trade-in at $107,000. Listed cars bracket that range by mileage: a 52,151-mile example was advertised at $128,900 this May, while a 14,398-mile car carried $155,990.

The comparison that shows what the CS badge is worth is the standard car. Our own M5 depreciation tracker put a 2022 M5 at $60,507 in trade-in value in June. The CS trades at $107,000. Same generation, same engine, same model year, and the CS is holding roughly 75 percent more. Four years on, it is still worth close to what it cost new, which almost no six-figure German sedan can say.