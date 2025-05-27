We recently heard that M5 Touring orders have surpassed most expectations. That’s great, but arguably not the most interesting part of the story. In a recent chat with BMW M boss Frank van Meel, we learned that the M5 Touring’s wild popularity is perhaps a bit more regional than you might think. And, given the brand’s historic aversion to offering cool wagons Stateside, the split might be a bit surprising.

M5 Touring Leads in US Orders, But Not Everywhere

BMW discontinued wagons in the US market some time ago, and maybe absence makes the heart grow fonder. In a short talk with press at the 2025 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, van Meel continued to heap on the praise for the G90 M5’s success. “We have a very, very high demand for the new M5. That is really skyrocketing in production, numbers and sales,” he starts. “Seeing the demand, it’s not going down. It’s really a pull in the markets for the M5.” This by itself isn’t all that riveting — back in March, we learned from Sylvia Neubauer that M5 demand exceeded expectations.

However, what we didn’t learn from Neubauer is that the US was actually leading the charge in Touring demand. When asked whether BMW was selling more Touring or sedan models of the high-powered sedan, van Meel’s answer was surprising. “Well, actually in Europe, still more sedan than Touring,” he said. “US is the other way around. We currently have a higher demand in the US for the Touring than for the sedan.” Worldwide, Frank says M5 demand is split just about 50/50 between the two body styles.

Why M5 Touring Sales Matter

We’re speculating, but we think at least part of the reason the M5 Touring is disproportionately popular in the US is the allure of forbidden fruit. That’s totally fine with us, since BMW spokespersons have already more or less acknowledged that the M5 Touring is a bit of a litmus test for whether the brand will bring wagon models back to the US shores on a broader scale. Remember, in our same chat with Neubauer, she said the current M3 Touring wasn’t coming to the US — and that those interested in a BMW wagon should buy the M5 Touring and “tell the dealers next time when we ask the question that they say ‘thumbs up, we want an M3 Touring.’”

There are other factors at work here, too. For one, Mercedes won’t sell you a wagon on the level of the M5 Touring in the US. At least, not for now. Same goes for Audi — RS6 Avant production is nearing its end and is mostly unchanged from the model that went on sale around five years ago. Regardless, we’re glad our well-heeled US-based constituents are ponying up for the M5 Touring; it means we might get a shot at some other, lower-tier wagons in the future.