BMW Motorrad’s third-generation M Motorsport frame is standard on the M 1000 RR for model year 2027, with walls up to 30 percent thinner.

Article Summary The frame is built to flex sideways at lean so it can help the suspension, but it stays stiff lengthwise for braking and acceleration.

The design is based on the chassis BMW wasn’t allowed to race in WorldSBK in 2025. Toprak Razgatlioglu had won the 2024 title on that chassis.

The 2027 update also makes M Forged Wheels standard and replaces the M Competition Package with two M Track packages.

BMW Motorrad will fit a new third-generation M Motorsport frame to the BMW M 1000 RR as standard from model year 2027. BMW says the aluminum frame is around 1.3 kg (2.9 pounds) lighter than the version it replaces, with wall thicknesses reduced by up to 30 percent.BMW says lessons from racing went straight into the production part, which the road bike shares with the BMW Motorrad factory teams and customer racing teams around the world.

Why Is BMW Designing The M 1000 RR Frame To Flex?

BMW thinned the walls to tune how stiff the frame is, as well as to save weight. At lean, BMW says the frame flexes sideways to a defined degree and helps the suspension absorb bumps from the road surface. When a bike is leaned over, the fork and shock compress at an angle to those bumps, so the frame takes on part of the job. BMW claims the result is more consistent tire contact, clearer feedback for the rider and more even tire wear.

Lengthwise, the frame stays stiff so braking and drive forces are transmitted precisely and the bike responds predictably under heavy loads. BMW also says the lower weight makes quick changes of direction easier.

How The New Frame Connects To BMW’s WorldSBK Program

BMW’s announcement says the production-based frame gives the M 1000 RR a platform across different racing series. In 2024, BMW raced a more flexible frame in World Superbike under the series’ superconcessions, which give struggling manufacturers extra freedom to modify parts. Toprak Razgatlioglu won BMW’s first WorldSBK title that year. In January 2025, Dorna and the FIM rejected that chassis for the new season after rival manufacturers argued it didn’t match the production bike, as some media reported. BMW raced the production-spec frame instead. Razgatlioglu defended his title and then moved to MotoGP for 2026. Now that the design is homologated on the road bike, and BMW can race the concept again in 2027.

Where BMW Builds The Third-Generation M Motorsport Frame

Three BMW sites are involved. In Munich, BMW Motorrad Development designs the geometry, wall thicknesses and stiffness distribution digitally, then validates them in simulation, on test rigs and in riding tests.

BMW Group Plant Landshut produces the four main castings: the steering head, the left and right side sections, and the rear section. It uses low-pressure casting, which fills the mold in a controlled way to limit turbulence and trapped air, and quartz sand cores form the hollow sections. Every casting goes through X-ray inspection and wall-thickness and coordinate measurements before it ships to Berlin.

At BMW Group Plant Berlin, the lead plant for BMW Motorrad production, the four parts are TIG welded into a frame and given a cathodic dip coating for corrosion protection, including inside the closed cavities. Final milling brings the mounting points to their finished dimensions. A last coordinate measurement checks each frame before it’s approved for assembly.

What Else Changes For The 2027 BMW M 1000 RR?

The frame is part of a wider 2027 model-year update that BMW announced in July. M Forged Wheels are now standard. Two M Track packages replace the M Competition Package, one with M Carbon Wheels and one without. Orders opened in August. BMW hasn’t released 2027 pricing.