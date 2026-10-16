Article Summary The $330 Innovation Package adds the Easy Ride Clutch, which lets you ride without touching the clutch lever, for $8,145 before destination.

BMW quotes 392 lb road-ready, 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds, a 110-mph top speed and 61.9 mpg.

In Germany the RR starts at €7,250 in four trims, but the black Base and red Sport aren’t coming to the US.

BMW Motorrad USA confirms the 48-hp F 450 RR M Sport weighs 392 lb road-ready, reaches 62 mph in 5.6 seconds and arrives in summer 2027. In America, an RR badge on a BMW has only ever meant a superbike. The new F 450 RR puts those two letters on a 48-hp, 420 cc parallel twin. BMW Motorrad USA will sell it in one form: the M Sport, for $7,815 before destination, starting in summer 2027.

Unlike the naked F 450 R revealed earlier this month, the RR is coming here. The M Sport is the top trim of the four BMW offers in Europe. Every US bike gets the white and M Motorsport livery, Shift Assistant Pro, the adjustable Sport suspension and Riding Modes Pro as standard. The black Base and red Sport stay in Europe.

The bike was built around Europe’s 48-hp A2 license, and in Germany it starts at €7,250. It’s also the first small RR BMW has sold there. The single-cylinder G 310 RR, essentially a rebadged TVS Apache RR 310 with 34 PS, stayed in India and China. The styling comes from the S 1000 RR. It has a nose-down, tail-up stance, winglets, asymmetrical side panels with gills on the right only, and a split face with the bigger bike’s daytime running light signature.

The Same 420 cc Twin As The F 450 GS, Retuned For A Sportbike

The liquid-cooled twin comes from the F 450 GS. Its crankpins are offset by 135 degrees, a layout BMW claims no other motorcycle uses, and a gear-driven balance shaft ahead of the crank cuts vibration. It has two overhead cams, four valves per cylinder on rocker arms, a 72 x 51.6 mm bore and stroke, and 13.0:1 compression, so it wants premium fuel.

For the RR it gets its own tune, magnesium clutch and transmission covers, and a stainless-steel under-belly exhaust with two catalytic converters. Output is 48 hp (35 kW) at 8,750 rpm and 32 lb-ft (43 Nm) at 6,750 rpm, with 80 percent of the torque available by 3,000 rpm. A six-speed gearbox with a hydraulic anti-hopping clutch drives the rear wheel through an X-ring chain.

Those figures sit exactly at the A2 ceiling. The license, open to 18-year-olds in Germany, caps output at 35 kW and power-to-weight at 0.2 kW/kg. The RR comes in at about 0.198 kW/kg, so A2 riders don’t need a restrictor kit.

BMW quotes a road-ready weight of 392 lb (177 kg) and calls the power-to-weight ratio outstanding for the class. That claim needs an asterisk: Aprilia’s RS 457 makes the same 35 kW and weighs 386 lb (175 kg) at the curb. Brands don’t always measure curb weight the same way, though.

BMW lists 0-62 mph in 5.6 seconds and a 110-mph top speed, about 5 mph more than the F 450 R. Fuel economy is 61.9 mpg on the WMTC cycle, and the 3.69-gallon tank is good for more than 217 miles (350 km). Service intervals are 6,214 miles (10,000 km).

A Steel Space Frame, KYB Suspension, And A Single Brembo Front Disc

The chassis also comes from the F 450 GS: a welded tubular steel space frame with the engine as a stressed member. The RR gets a 55.3-inch wheelbase, a 23.4-degree steering head angle and 4.3 inches of trail. It measures 78.8 inches long and 30.3 inches wide at the mirrors.

Up front is a gold-anodized 43 mm KYB upside-down fork, adjustable for rebound and compression on the US-spec M Sport. At the back, a hollow-cast aluminum swingarm works a directly mounted KYB shock with adjustable preload and rebound. Both ends get 5.5 inches of travel, and the cast wheels wear 110/70-17 and 150/60-17 tires.

A single 310 mm disc with a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper handles the front, and a 240 mm disc with a ByBre single-piston caliper handles the rear. Lean-sensitive ABS Pro is standard.

One front disc and a steel frame shared with an adventure bike show where BMW saved money. This is a road sportbike that can handle a track day, not a race bike with mirrors, and at this price that’s a fair trade. The track details are there anyway:

A shift pattern that flips to first-up GP

Forged aluminum levers and side stand

Passenger peg brackets that bolt on, so they can come off

A central under-belly exhaust that frees up cornering clearance

Seat height is 31.1 inches (790 mm), with accessory seats 0.79 inches higher or 0.59 inches lower. The clip-ons mount to a forged aluminum triple clamp.

Electronics, The Easy Ride Clutch, And BMW’s Four Trim Levels

Every F 450 RR gets Rain, Road and Race modes, ABS Pro, engine drag torque control and Dynamic Traction Control, which can be switched off. Dynamic Brake Control ignores the throttle under hard braking.

The 6.5-inch TFT pairs over Bluetooth with a phone and helmet communicator without an app. The free BMW Motorrad Connected App adds turn-by-turn arrows, and optional navigation prep supports full maps through BMW’s ConnectedRide accessories. LED lighting, a USB-C port and heated grips are standard, which on a supersport is a very BMW touch.

Riding Modes Pro, standard on the M Sport, adds a Race Pro mode with separate throttle, traction control and ABS settings. It also adds Sport screens for lean angle, braking force and traction control, and a lap timer. Shift Assistant Pro, BMW’s two-way quickshifter, is standard on the M Sport too.

The optional Easy Ride Clutch, part of the $330 Innovation Package in the US, uses a centrifugal unit that engages with engine speed. With the quickshifter, the RR can be ridden without touching the clutch lever, which stays for when you want it. The clutch stays closed on overrun to keep engine braking and only opens at idle, so the engine can’t stall.

Outside the US, BMW offers four trims:

F 450 RR Base: Cosmic Black

F 450 RR Sport: Racing Red, adds Shift Assistant Pro and the Sport suspension (sold as the Exclusive in some markets, including the UK)

F 450 RR M Sport: Snaefell White / M Motorsport with a white frame and M Motorsport wheel decals, adds Riding Modes Pro

F 450 RR M Sport with Innovation Package: the M Sport plus the Easy Ride Clutch

Like the other 450s, the RR is built by TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India, which also builds BMW’s G 310 models.