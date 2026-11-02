Article Summary The i3 M60 is expected to use the iX3 M60’s 450-kW (603-hp), 875-Nm dual-motor setup, though BMW hasn’t confirmed the sedan’s figures.

BMW of North America says i3 M60 production starts in early 2027, and the i3 50 xDrive already starts at $61,500 before destination.

Frozen Ocean Wave Blue is the matte version of the iX3’s launch color, and on the iX3 the matte Frozen Space Silver costs $3,600.

New photos of the BMW i3 M60 xDrive in matte Frozen Ocean Wave Blue show the electric sedan with its M Yellow Lights switched off. This is a European-spec car, and in Europe those yellow elements only turn on once ambient light drops to around 2,000 lux, so in daylight the car goes without its most recognizable M Performance detail.

American buyers get the opposite arrangement. On US-spec cars, the yellow lights are the daytime running lights, which means they can stay on all the time. For once, the version that shows off the most in traffic is the one sold in America.

Why Are The BMW i3 M60’s Yellow Lights Off In These Photos?

On the European car, the yellow lights and the daytime running lights are separate jobs. In bright conditions, the front runs white daytime running lights. When the light sensor reads roughly 2,000 lux or less, the car switches to its low beams and the yellow elements come on alongside them.

The US car flips that logic. Yellow handles daytime running light duty, so an American i3 M60 shows its yellow lights in broad daylight without waiting for the sensor to call it a night. Yellow running lights started on CS and CSL models like the M5 CS and M4 CSL, and they’re now spreading across the lineup: the gasoline M350 xDrive and the iX3 M60 already have them, and the X5 M60e gets its own X-shaped version.

Frozen Ocean Wave Blue Is A Matte Take On The iX3’s Launch Color

Ocean Wave Blue Metallic is the shade BMW used to launch the Neue Klasse iX3. The Frozen version is its matte counterpart, and the i3 M60 is the first car we’ve seen wearing it. BMW hasn’t said what it will cost on the sedan. For reference, Frozen Space Silver Metallic is a $3,600 option on the iX3, so don’t expect this one to be cheap. Like any matte finish, it also asks for more care than gloss paint, since it can’t be polished out when it picks up a scratch.

Beyond the paint, BMW gives the M60 its own front light graphic, M-specific taillights, 21-inch Style 1067M aero wheels, and red brake calipers. Inside, there are M Sport seats with 10-way electric adjustment and a massage function. The M Performance Parts catalog adds a carbon rear spoiler, a matching front lip, carbon winglets, and a rear diffuser.

How Much Power Will The BMW i3 M60 xDrive Have?

BMW still hasn’t published the sedan’s output, but the iX3 M60 xDrive revealed in October gives a strong hint. The SUV makes 450 kW (603 hp) and 875 Nm (645 lb-ft) of torque from two Gen6 motors, one per axle. BMW quotes 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 240 km/h (149 mph). It uses the same 108.7-kWh battery as the 50 xDrive models and is rated at up to 754 km (468 miles) on the WLTP cycle.

We expect the i3 M60 to use the same hardware. That would make it about 140 hp stronger than the i3 50 xDrive, which makes 463 hp and 645 Nm (475 lb-ft) and needs 4.7 seconds to reach 100 km/h. The sedan is lighter than the SUV, so it should beat the iX3 M60’s sprint time, and our estimate puts its WLTP range at up to roughly 830 km (516 miles). The i3 50 xDrive is rated at up to 912 km (567 miles). On paper, the i3 M60 would also edge out the i4 M60, which makes 593 hp with Boost and is rated at 551 km WLTP.

When Is The i3 M60 Coming To The US, And What Will It Cost?

BMW of North America says production of the i3 M60 starts in early 2027. Pricing hasn’t been announced. The i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500 before destination ($62,850 with the $1,350 fee), and we expect the M60 to land well above it, slotting between the dual-motor 50 xDrive and the upcoming electric M3.

The iX3 M60 gives a rough idea of the timing. Orders for the SUV open at the end of January, and production starts in Debrecen, Hungary, in the spring. BMW hasn’t given the sedan a firm date beyond early next year. Once US cars arrive, they’ll be the i3 M60s showing yellow at noon, while European cars wait for the light to fade.