The first ALPINA model in the BMW era has been caught by car paparazzi at the Nürburgring, making some lovely V8 noises.

Article Summary The test car doesn't appear to be any larger than the 7 Series G70, suggesting BMW won't stretch the wheelbase.

Although this prototype clearly packs eight cylinders, an electric version is also highly likely to join the lineup.

Confirmed for a 2027 reveal, the new flagship sedan will build on the facelifted 7 Series with exclusive ALPINA styling and upgrades.

We’ve been talking about the upcoming 7 Series G72 for months, but until now, no photographic or video evidence has confirmed its existence. All we’ve had were rumors and a few vague details from BMW about the future of its flagship sedan. That’s finally changing, as the first prototype has emerged from the shadows.

The heavily camouflaged prototype doesn’t exactly give away all its secrets, but there are enough visible differences to distinguish it from a regular 7 Series. Curiously, the daytime running lights appear to have an amber hue, echoing the lighting signature showcased by the Vision BMW ALPINA concept earlier this year. Whether this distinctive treatment will make it to production remains to be seen, but it could become a signature feature of future models. It would mirror the yellow lighting signature planned for M Performance and M cars.

The kidney grille also appears to have fewer horizontal slats than the regular 7 Series, though it’s hard to say whether this prototype has all the production bits in place. The lower bumper section and central air intake have been redesigned, while the rear gets ALPINA’s familiar oval-shaped exhaust tips.

The wheels are another interesting detail. This test car wears predominantly black alloys with silver accents, although BMW has already said ALPINA-specific wheels featuring the timeless multi-spoke design are coming. After all, those intricate wheels have been a hallmark of the Buchloe-based company for decades.

The test car doesn’t appear to be any larger than the 7 Series G70, suggesting BMW won’t stretch the wheelbase. That’s hardly a disappointment, considering the current flagship already offers limousine-like proportions and plenty of room for rear passengers. Stretching it further would bring it closer to Rolls-Royce Ghost territory, and the BMW Group certainly doesn’t want the two models to clash.

The V8 Engine Lives On

The most exciting part of this sighting is undoubtedly the soundtrack. The prototype sounds like it has a twin-turbocharged V8, which BMW has already confirmed will receive special tuning for the ALPINA-badged 7 Series. The 4.4-liter mill already sounds glorious, but we’re not necessarily expecting more power than the 563 hp available in the new M760 xDrive.

The ALPINA version will focus on effortless grand touring, so if anything, it will likely deliver more low-end torque. One thing is certain: don’t think of this car as a de facto M7, as it’ll be more of a grand tourer than a hardcore performance sedan.

An Electric BMW ALPINA 7 Series Is Likely On The Way

In the pre-BMW era, ALPINA traditionally focused on combining effortless acceleration with exceptional long-distance comfort. Expect chassis and suspension modifications to complement the upgraded engine, creating a more refined alternative to a conventional M-badged performance car.

An electric derivative is also highly likely, presumably based on the i7 M70. BMW has already demonstrated its commitment to offering both combustion and electric powertrains under the ALPINA umbrella, and the existing i7 provides a suitable foundation for a zero-emission flagship. The V8 prototype may be the one grabbing our attention today, but it probably won’t be the only powertrain on offer.

This car marks an important milestone as BMW develops the first production ALPINA model under its full ownership of the brand. The transition officially took effect on January 1, 2026, after the previous agreement with the independent manufacturer in Buchloe ended.

ALPINA Will Fill A Gap In The BMW Group Hierarchy

BMW wants to position ALPINA between its regular lineup and Rolls-Royce, giving customers another option in the increasingly competitive ultra-luxury segment. That means more than simply adding power and a few cosmetic upgrades to existing BMW models. Expect exclusive materials, extensive customization options, and a greater emphasis on craftsmanship to take on Maybach and Bentley.

The 7 Series will be the first to showcase this new direction, with an ALPINA version of the next-generation X7, internally known as the G69, also in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the sedan is expected to break cover in 2027, with the SUV likely to follow a year later.

Video: ringprototypes / Instagram