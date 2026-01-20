BMW acquired the rights to the ALPINA brand in 2022 and took full control at the beginning of this year. However, we have yet to see a car from the newly founded BMW ALPINA subsidiary. Before the rumored 7 Series facelift–based model arrives, we’re getting a peek at an essential part of the vehicle’s styling. Yes, the wheels.

There are some legendary wheel designs out there, and then there’s ALPINA’s iconic 20-spoke wheel. Its roots trace back to the company’s early days in the 1960s, when founder Burkhard Bovensiepen wanted to create a wheel design that would set ALPINA models apart. That vision led to the 20-spoke layout in a starburst pattern, initially offered in 13- and 14-inch diameters.

The launch of the BMW 3.0 CSL (E9) in 1971 gave ALPINA access to BMW’s dealer network, allowing the elegant wheels to be sold and installed directly at BMW dealerships. As cars grew larger and tires gained more meat, wheel sizes increased accordingly, eventually reaching a stately 23 inches on the XB7, all while retaining the trademark 20-spoke design.

For this new era of models, BMW ALPINA has been working on a fresh wheel design. While we still prefer the classic version, the new wheel looks elegant. Perhaps intentionally, the center cap isn’t visible. That could signal a change to the logo, meaning we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see it. A trademark filing from last year hinted at a more minimalist approach, but nothing has been made official yet.

In the meantime, the new BMW ALPINA wordmark was revealed on January 1, 2026. It signals the birth of the standalone brand under the BMW Group umbrella. It will compete with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS, positioning itself above high-end BMW models like the 7 Series and X7.

The wheel teased here is likely reserved for the BMW ALPINA 7 Series, codenamed “G72.” Its official premiere will take place after the regular “G70” receives a Life Cycle Impulse later this year. The more luxurious version could break cover in 2026, although production reportedly won’t begin until July 2027.

Expect three variants: 740 xDrive, 760 xDrive, and the electric i7 70 xDrive. Although the BMW Group recently pledged to keep the V12 alive, it’s likely to remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce models. The “N74” engine was last used in a BMW-badged vehicle with the M760i Final Edition in 2022.