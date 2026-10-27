From the 255-hp 330 to the 437-hp M350, here’s how the 2027 3 Series stacks up on price, performance, tech, and options.

Article Summary The 2027 3 Series lineup includes a 255-hp 330, an all-wheel-drive 330 xDrive, and the 437-hp M350 xDrive.

BMW’s Neue Klasse sedan brings updated cabin technology, standard driver assistance, and 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space.

The guide compares pricing and available packages, including which options may be worth adding.

Even in a world increasingly filled with SUVs rather than sedans, the BMW 3 Series remains an important cornerstone of the brand’s sales and presence. The 2027 BMW 3 Series, arguably, is the most important iteration in decades, as it jump-starts BMW’s Neue Klasse family along with vehicles like the iX3 and iX5. Now in its eighth generation (ow, my back), the new 3 Series debuts with fresh gadgetry, familiar powertrain choices, and a completely new design. That means there’s a lot to know if you’re considering ordering one.

2027 BMW 3 Series Engine, Transmission, and Performance

Three powertrain options arrive with the 2027 BMW 3 Series. The standard 330 comes with rear-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, the B48, turbocharged and making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The second option is the 330 xDrive, which keeps the same powerplant but adds xDrive all-wheel drive. The faster M350 model comes with a price premium, but a commensurate bump in power, too. It combines xDrive all-wheel drive and a version of the lauded B58 inline-six making 437 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque.

Every model comes with a ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic transmission, and the M350 comes equipped with paddle shifters. BMW says the 330, regardless of driven wheels, makes it from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The M350 xDrive is a step up: BMW claims 3.9 seconds is all it takes to achieve the same milestone.

2027 BMW 3 Series Fuel Economy and MPG

The EPA hasn’t reviewed the Neue Klasse 3 Series for fuel economy values quite yet, but BMW has some preliminary figures listed on its website. Nothing for the RWD 330 quite yet, but the 330 xDrive apparently manages 35 mpg combined city/highway. The M350 has similarly not received estimates yet. The last-generation car managed 33 mpg combined, but weighed less, so expect something similar but not identical for the Neue Klasse 3er.

Interior and Cargo Space

The new 3 Series comes standard with Veganza upholstery, but there’s leather available for $1,500. You can also spec a neat M interior that blends Alcantara and Veganza on M Sport models and the M350. Two-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, and a panoramic glass sunroof all come standard. We think the M steering wheel looks the best, but it’s locked behind M Sport design, so ti may or may not work for you. Other options worth considering include three-zone climate control (adding rear controls) for $200, which is certainly worth adding if you plan to have backseat passengers, well, ever. Glass Controls ($350) and heated rear seats ($500) feel expensive, but potentially worth considering.

Gas-powered 3 Series models offer 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space, and the rear seatbacks fold in a 40:20:40 split to accommodate longer items while keeping room for passengers. The Audi A5 handily bests that, utilizing a liftback design. Merc’s C-Class offers just 11.6 cubic feet.

2027 BMW 3 Series Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 BMW 3 Series brings Neue Klasse technology to the cabin with BMW Panoramic iDrive and Operating System X. Key information stretches across the lower windshield through Panoramic Vision, while a 17.9-inch central touchscreen handles controls and an optional 3D head-up display adds navigation and driving information. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant adds natural voice commands with Amazon Alexa+ technology. On the 330, the $1,350 Comfort Package is definitely worth checking out. You get a power trunk, heated steering wheel, ventilated seats, and remote engine start. The $1,900 Technology Package is probably only worthwhile if you really value those iconic glow kidney grilles. They’re also a standalone $650 option. Worth noting, everything but the head-up display comes standard on the M350.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Driver assistance comes standard with Driving Assistant Plus, which combines adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, speed-limit assistance, lane keeping, and steering assistance. Active safety features include lane-change and side-collision warnings, crossing-traffic alerts, and emergency braking support. We’ll keep recommending the $750 Parking Assistance Package because it’s an excellent value (you park the car every time you drive it, after all). Partially automated driver assistance via the $1,750 Driving Assistance Professional feels overindulgent on a 3 Series, but here we are. We’d skip it unless you’re thoroughly unconcerned with price.

2027 BMW 3 Series Pricing and Production Timeline

The first Neue Klasse 3 Series starts at $49,900 before destination, which means $51,250 actually gets you behind the wheel. The xDrive variant lightens your wallet $2,000 more. Then there’s the M350 xDrive, which will set you back $67,250 all-in. The new 3 Series is only around $1,500-$2,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. At least in the M350’s case, that’s not a bad deal considering the tremendous performance gap. The $52,390 Audi A5’s price isn’t meaningfully more or less. Meanwhile, Mercedes will sell you an AWD C-Class for $53,000. Production for the 3er starts in November at Plant Dingolfing (Munich).

2027 BMW 3 Series: Our Take

While the 2027 BMW 3 Series represents a lunar leap forward for the brand, in many ways, it’s the same 3 Series as it ever was. If you liked how the last 3 Series drove, you’ll probably like the G50, too. And if you’ve already decided gas power is the way to go (as opposed to the all-electric BMW i3), you’ve already made the toughest decision when it comes to choosing a new 3er. While the car isn’t perfect—some design niggles, perhaps the four-pot could’ve gotten a little bit more power—it certainly shines relative to its usual competition.