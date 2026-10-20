The 2027 BMW i7 (G70 LCI) offers new Vancouver Green with a Black Sapphire upper body, one of eight two-color paints in the US.

Article Summary Dual-Finish pairs a matte Frozen lower body with a gloss metallic upper body, and each car spends more than 75 hours in the Dingolfing paint shop.

In BMWBLOG’s 2027 740 xDrive build, the most expensive two-tone paint was $7,000, half the price of Dual-Finish.

The 2027 i7 60 xDrive starts at $124,700 before a $1,550 destination charge, with 536 hp and a BMW-estimated EPA range of more than 350 miles.

The 2027 BMW i7 shown here during the international media launch of the new 7 Series, wears BMW Individual Two-Tone paint, with Vancouver Green Metallic on the lower body and Black Sapphire Metallic above a thin decorative line. It’s one of eight two-color paint options listed for the US-market i7, and despite the look, it isn’t the Dual-Finish paint BMW charges $14,000 for.

Two-Tone Or Dual-Finish? How BMW’s Two Paint Jobs Differ

Dual-Finish debuted with the 7 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, BMW’s term for a mid-cycle refresh) in April. It pairs a matte Frozen lower body with a gloss metallic upper body in the same or a closely related shade, divided by a hand-drawn coachline. More than 20 specialists take each car through 12 stages at the Dingolfing plant, and it spends over 75 hours in the paint shop, about six times as long as a regular paint job.

It launched only as Frozen Tanzanite Blue III under Tanzanite Blue II. BMW has since added Frozen Space Silver with Space Silver and Frozen Black with Black Sapphire, and BMW USA’s i7 page lists the black version from November 2026. In Germany, Dual-Finish costs €14,000, which is €2,000 more than Two-Tone.

Two-Tone uses two gloss colors instead of a matte and a gloss, and that’s what this car has. Vancouver Green and Black Sapphire are both regular metallics, so there’s no Frozen paint anywhere on it. When we built a 2027 740 xDrive in August, the most expensive two-tone came to $7,000, half the price of Dual-Finish, and the Premiere Package brings two-tone pricing down further.

Vancouver Green Gets A Black Top In America

Vancouver Green (paint code C84) is new with the LCI and, for now, exclusive to the 7 Series. In Europe, BMW pairs it with a Space Silver upper body. The US list goes the other way: Black Sapphire is the upper color on five of the eight American combinations, this one included, alongside Aventurine Red, Dravit Gray, Oxide Gray and Tanzanite Blue.

We think black is the better partner for the green. A silver top nods to old coachbuilt limousines, while a black one lets the green carry the car, and a dark upper half tends to make a tall sedan look lower. The 7 Series is a very tall sedan.

How Much Does The 2027 BMW i7 Cost Before Paint?

The paint goes on a car that changed more than most LCIs. The i7 50 xDrive starts at $106,200 and the i7 60 xDrive at $124,700, both before a $1,550 destination charge. The i7 60 xDrive makes 536 hp and 549 lb-ft, reaches 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, and switches to Gen6 cylindrical cells for 112.5 kWh of usable capacity. BMW estimates more than 350 miles of EPA range, up from 311, and DC charging now peaks at 250 kW, with 10 to 80 percent taking 28 minutes. The 449-hp i7 50 xDrive needs 5.3 seconds to 60 mph.

The face is new, with a slimmer, more upright kidney grille, Neue Klasse-style hood creases, and redesigned split headlights with optional crystal elements. 22-inch wheels are available for the first time, and the cabin moves to Panoramic iDrive with a 17.9-inch central display and a standard 14.6-inch passenger screen.

Dual-Finish is the 7 Series’ showpiece, and 75 hours of hand work explains the price. Green over black costs half as much or less, and it’s the only way to get Vancouver Green with a contrasting top in the US. Buyers who want Black Sapphire with matte paint underneath should order the Frozen Black Dual-Finish instead.