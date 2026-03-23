Article Summary BMW ALPINA reveals the new yet familiar design of its exhaust tips.

The elliptical four-pipe exhaust has been discreetly updated for the upcoming models.

The 7 Series facelift might be the first model in the new BMW ALPINA era.

Hard to believe three years have already passed since the BMW Group acquired the rights to the ALPINA name. Because the pre-existing agreement didn’t expire until the end of 2025, there was little to report for most of that period. However, since January 1, 2026, BMW has been gradually revealing how it plans to shape ALPINA’s future.

Repositioned as a rival to the Mercedes-Maybach, ALPINA adopts a new yet familiar logo. The signature 20-spoke wheel design is also receiving an evolutionary update, as are the retro-tastic side decals, which will be hand-painted on upcoming models. But before we see any of these future vehicles, we’re learning that another hallmark trait will carry over into the BMW era.

ALPINA is retaining the elliptical four-pipe exhaust setup, albeit with a subtle redesign for 2026 and beyond. The real tips sit within a sculpted exhaust finisher, likely fitted to a 7 Series. As a refresher, BMW is set to facelift its flagship next month at the Beijing Auto Show. The updated G70 is expected to underpin the first new-era ALPINA model.

We may be looking at the rumored G72, essentially a fully loaded 7 Series infused with those ALPINA traits. While the long-defunct B7 was exclusively V8-powered, its successor could take a different route. BMW may also offer the more luxurious 7er with a smaller inline-six. Even more controversial would be an electric variant, based on the i7.

The latest teaser is accompanied by the promise of “refined performance with a charismatic sound.” BMW reiterates that its new models will cater to “the discerning few,” hinting at limited availability and prices that surpass their BMW counterparts.

Although these high-end vehicles won’t be built in dedicated facilities, BMW has confirmed it will upgrade existing factories to support ALPINA production. The 7 Series G72 is expected to be assembled in Dingolfing alongside the G70 facelift. Likewise, the next-generation X7 G67 could share its production line in Spartanburg with the ALPINA variant, internally known as G69.

Despite these teasers and rumors, much remains unclear about how BMW will truly differentiate standard models from their ALPINA counterparts. More substantial changes are likely, including suspension revisions for a more sumptuous ride. Interiors should also gain additional luxury features, particularly for rear passengers. These won’t be full-fat performance cars, as that role belongs to the M division.

A return of the V12 appears unlikely, as the venerable “N74” engine is expected to live on exclusively in Rolls-Royce models beyond 2030. That would be a disappointment, especially considering Mercedes-Benz still offers a twelve-cylinder Maybach S-Class.