Munich built every BMW 3 Series from the E21 to the G20. The new G50 3 Series moves to Dingolfing in November.

Article Summary Spartanburg’s first car, in September 1994, was an E36 318i, and the E36 is still the only 3 Series generation built in the US.

Rosslyn in South Africa built 1,191,604 3 Series across five generations before switching to the X3 in 2018.

San Luis Potosí in Mexico won’t build the G50, but it will build the electric i3 and iX3 from 2027.

Munich is the only plant that has built every generation of the BMW 3 Series, from the first E21 in 1975 to the G20 being phased out now. It was never the only one, though. BMW counts more than 18 million 3 Series built at 18 plants in 13 countries, and it says every new plant it has opened since Regensburg in 1986, except Debrecen, started production with the 3 Series.

Munich’s run ends with the eighth generation, at least for cars with engines. The electric NA0 i3 has been in series production there since early August, but the combustion G50 3 Series starts production in Dingolfing in November, the first gas-powered 3 Series not built in Munich. These are the full production plants (body shop, paint shop and assembly) BMW lists for each generation, plus the new one:

E21 (1975-1983): Munich, Dingolfing

E30 (1982-1994): Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, Rosslyn (South Africa)

E36 (1990-2000): Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, Spartanburg (USA), Rosslyn

E46 (1997-2006): Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, Rosslyn

E90, E91, E92, E93 (2004-2013): Munich, Regensburg, Leipzig, Rosslyn, Dadong (China)

F30, F31, F34 (2011-2021): Munich, Dingolfing, Regensburg, Rosslyn, Tiexi (China)

G20, G21, G28 (since 2018): Munich, Tiexi, San Luis Potosí (Mexico)

G50 and NA0 i3 (since 2026): Dingolfing (G50), Munich (i3), with San Luis Potosí and Shenyang adding i3 production from 2027

Where Were The E21 And E30 3 Series Built?

The E21 was a Munich car until 1980, when BMW added Dingolfing. The E30 spread further. Munich launched it in 1982 with a new fully automated body shop, where industrial robots pushed the automation rate above 90 percent. Dingolfing built E30s too, and Regensburg opened in October 1986 with an E30 as its first car. The 100,000th E30 Convertible came off the line there in 1989.

Rosslyn, South Africa, BMW’s first plant outside Germany, started building the 3 Series with the E30 in 1983 and made 98,003 of them through 1992. That count includes two cars built only for the local market: the 325iS and the 333i, which squeezed in the M30 3.2-liter inline-six from BMW’s bigger models. Rosslyn built just 204 of those.

When Did BMW Start Building The 3 Series In America?

In September 1994, when an E36 318i became the first car built at BMW’s new plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The E36-based Z3 roadster followed in 1995, and the E36 is still the only 3 Series generation Spartanburg has built. With Rosslyn switching from the E30 in 1992, the E36 had five main plants, more than any 3 Series before it.

Where Were The E46 And E90 3 Series Built?

BMW’s main plants for the E46 were the E36’s minus Spartanburg, but the car reached further through plants that assemble cars from kits shipped in as parts. BMW’s own Rayong plant in Thailand started production in May 2000 with the E46, and contract assembler Avtotor added it in Kaliningrad, Russia, in March 2001. In China, the first locally made BMW sold, in October 2003, was a 325 from the new BMW Brilliance joint venture in Shenyang.

The E90 brought a new German plant. Leipzig’s first series-production car was an E90 320i on March 1, 2005, and the plant built 333,427 E90 sedans before moving on to the 1 Series and X1. Rosslyn built 356,257 fifth-generation cars, and BMW’s Chennai plant in India, another kit-assembly operation, opened in 2007 with the 3 Series as its first car. Dingolfing skipped the E90 entirely.

Which Plants Built The F30 And G20 3 Series?

Munich started F30 production in October 2011. Dingolfing returned, including for the 3 Series Gran Turismo, and BMW Brilliance opened its Tiexi plant in Shenyang in 2012 to build a long-wheelbase 3 Series sold only in China. BMW’s Araquari plant in Brazil started production in October 2014 with a 328i ActiveFlex as its first car, before its own body and paint shops were finished. It has both today.

Rosslyn’s run ended in February 2018. The last of its 1,191,604 3 Series, built across five generations, was a 340i, and the plant switched to the X3.

The G20 has the shortest list of main plants since the E21. San Luis Potosí in Mexico opened in June 2019 with the G20 as its first model, building sedans for export. Munich alone built the G21 Touring and the M3, while BMW Brilliance built the long-wheelbase G28 at Tiexi and, from 2022, a China-only electric i3 based on it at its new Lydia plant in Shenyang. BMW’s own regional plants in Chennai, Rayong, and Araquari, plus partner assemblers in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, covered their local markets.

Why Is The New 3 Series Leaving Munich?

Because Munich is going electric. The plant will build only Neue Klasse EVs from 2027, so it kept the NA0 i3 and handed the G50 to Dingolfing, BMW’s largest European plant and already home to the 5 Series and 7 Series. The G20 sedan is reportedly due to end Munich production in October, with the Touring and M3 running into early 2027.

San Luis Potosí won’t build the G50 either; it gets the i3 and iX3 from 2027. In Shenyang, BMW Brilliance will build the NA8 i3, the long-wheelbase version for China, reportedly from January 2027.

We think the split is a bigger change than the move. For five decades, a new 3 Series meant Munich first and other plants second. From now on, the drivetrain decides: Dingolfing builds the combustion cars, while Munich, San Luis Potosí, and Shenyang build the electric ones.

The open question is the wagon. BMW has confirmed the i3 Touring for Munich but hasn’t said whether a combustion G51 3 Series Touring will exist, let alone where it would be built. We still think it’s happening and the likely spot is Dingolfing as well. The G84 M3 is reportedly headed to Dingolfing in July 2028, followed a year later by the G88 M3 Touring, based on….the likely 3 Series Touring.