Real BMW iX3 drivers get early access to test Panoramic iDrive and BMW OS X through the Testbirds program.

With the market launch of the BMW iX3, the brand is introducing not only its next-generation eDrive technology but also a fully redesigned user experience. Alongside the new BMW Operating System X, drivers can expect a completely reimagined cockpit, including the innovative Panoramic iDrive positioned at the base of the windshield.

Because so many elements have been developed from scratch, real-world user feedback plays a crucial role in refining the system. This is where Testbirds comes in. The Munich-based IT service provider connects real BMW drivers directly with the manufacturer, enabling them to test new software features and UX concepts where it matters most—during everyday driving, in their own vehicles, and on their usual routes.

Early Access and Real Feedback for BMW Drivers

BMW drivers who participate in these surveys gain early access to upcoming features before their official release. They can test new functionalities in real-life conditions and provide valuable insights through anonymous digital questionnaires.

This user feedback is particularly valuable because it reflects authentic driving scenarios. It helps BMW optimize features before they go into series production and supports continuous improvements at the highest quality level. By contributing, participants actively help refine systems like BMW iDrive 9 and the new Panoramic iDrive for millions of users worldwide.

How to Join the Test Program

Joining is simple: interested drivers register on the Testbirds platform and create a personal profile. During registration, they complete a questionnaire with details about their vehicle, including the model and vehicle identification number (VIN). This information ensures that participants are matched with relevant test campaigns and surveys tailored to their specific vehicle and usage.

Who Can Participate?

The current project focuses on this main groups:

Drivers or future owners of the new BMW iX3 (with the IDX headunit)

In general, drivers of older BMW or MINI models can also participate, provided their vehicles support ConnectedDrive and have active Remote Services enabled.

Why Newer Vehicles Have an Advantage

Newer models typically receive more frequent software updates, new features, and app integrations. This increases the chances of being selected for ongoing test cycles. Vehicles with the latest technology stacks can participate in a wider range of tests, making them particularly valuable for development programs.

Learn More

Further details about registration and participation are available on the official Testbirds page.