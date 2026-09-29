Article Summary The M350 xDrive replaces the M340i with 443 hp and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft) from a mild-hybrid inline-six, which is 69 hp more than before.

It gets standard M Yellow Lights, quad exhaust tips, adaptive M suspension and extra chassis bracing, plus a rear-drive Drift Moment arriving in 2027.

Pricing starts at €80,900 in Germany, and $65,900 in the U.S. Orders open September 30, and production begins in Dingolfing in November.

The M340i is no more. Its successor in the new G50 3 Series is called the M350 xDrive. It makes 443 PS in Europe and 437 hp in America, and 580 Nm (428 lb-ft), nearly 15% more than the outgoing M340i. The extra power trims the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint to 4.1 seconds. Top speed remains electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph). BMW positions the M350 as the entry point into the world of BMW M. However, it’s still an M Performance model rather than a full-fledged M car. The G80 M3 continues to sit above it, at least for now. That said, the gap between the two has never been this narrow in terms of hardware and styling.

Exterior: Yellow Lights, Black Mirrors, Four Pipes

Dimensionally, the M350 is identical to the other combustion-engined 3 Series models. It’s 4,765 mm long, 1,850 mm wide and 1,455 mm tall, with a 2,860-mm wheelbase. The only exception is the track width, which is slightly narrower than on the four-cylinder models at 1,595 mm up front and 1,599 mm at the rear. Compared to the i3, the M350 has a longer front end, a shorter wheelbase and a lower roofline, since it doesn’t need to package a battery pack under the floor.

The most obvious M Performance-specific upgrade is the M Yellow Lights setup. This gear isn’t available on any other new 3 Series, including the i3. At least for now. The lighting logic depends on the market. European cars light up in yellow when the low beams are on and switch to white for daytime running. American cars do the opposite, with yellow DRLs that turn white once the headlights are activated. According to BMW, the yellow lights will be optional in the US. In Germany, they come as standard.

The kidney grille gets an M Performance graphic with three vertical lines instead of two. BMW also fits the Iconic Glow exterior package as standard, which adds contour lighting and three light animations.

Further back, the M350 gets black mirror caps. These have the shape BMW previously reserved for full M cars. At the rear, you’ll find a black high-gloss spoiler and tail lights with darker graphics. Four exhaust tips round out the look. It’s worth noting that the four-cylinder 3 Series models have hidden tailpipes, so the M350 is the only way to get visible pipes on the new combustion 3er.

Standard wheels are 19-inch “1139” M alloys in Bi-color Jet Black. The Jet Black finish is exclusive to the M350, even though the design itself is available on lesser models. You can also get the M350 with 20-inch wheels, optionally shod in Bridgestone sport tires, along with a BMW Individual 20-inch design. Brake calipers are red as standard in Europe. In the US, they’re blue, with red as an option. European customers can also delete the badges.

There’s no paint exclusive to the M350. All eleven launch colors are available, including M Le Castellet Blue, a hue you’ll only find on the 3 Series.

Interior: M Sport Seats And Harman Kardon As Standard

Inside, the M350 largely mirrors the i3’s cabin. It has the BMW Panoramic Vision projection along the base of the windshield. There’s a 17.9-inch Central Display angled toward the driver, running BMW Operating System X with Alexa+ integration for the voice assistant. The main differences are a center tunnel and slightly narrower front seats.

The M350 sets itself apart from other 3 Series models with the following:

M Sport seats with an illuminated M logo

The BMW M interior design in Veganza and M PerformTex

An M steering wheel with red accents, an M mode button and a Boost mode

M-specific displays with Launch Control

A Harman Kardon hi-fi sound system

Buyers who prefer a more subdued look can opt for another interior design or a steering wheel without the red accents. A Harman Kardon surround system with ceiling speakers remains optional.

All combustion-engined 3 Series models come with a panoramic glass roof as standard. There’s no sliding sunroof, and unlike the i3, no body-colored steel roof option either. BMW says most markets for the gas car picked the glass roof anyway. Cargo capacity is 450 liters. That’s 30 liters more than the i3, although the EV compensates with a 31-liter frunk.

Powertrain: A Hybridized Inline-Six

The 3.0-liter inline-six produces 313 kW (426 hp) between 5,600 and 6,500 rpm. Peak torque of 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) is available from 1,980 to 5,400 rpm. BMW attributes part of the power gain to new turbochargers. The engine also benefits from the latest Valvetronic system with switchable exhaust valves, as well as the Miller combustion cycle used across the new 3 Series lineup.

The 318 and 320 use a belt-driven starter generator. The M350 instead integrates a 13-kW (18-hp) electric motor with 200 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque into the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission. It’s also the only 3 Series with a six-cylinder engine at launch.

The combustion 3 Series family is automatic only, and the M350 comes exclusively with xDrive. WLTP combined fuel consumption is rated at 8.2 l/100 km, with CO2 emissions of 187 g/km. The unladen weight is 1,860 kg (DIN), which is 180 kg more than a 320.

BMW says the M350 is meant to sound louder than the M340i.

Chassis: More Bracing And A Drift Moment

The M350 has standard adaptive M suspension, variable sport steering, the M Sport differential and M Sport brakes. The brakes use four-piston fixed calipers at the front. There’s also additional structural bracing: a new tower-to-front-end strut up front and a V-shaped strut toward the rear axle. According to BMW, these boost torsional and vertical rigidity.

The M Sport and M Sport Plus drive modes are exclusive to the M350. Owners can save a startup configuration that mixes settings, such as comfortable damping paired with the sharpest steering. BMW notes that the steering ratio itself is more indirect than before, with the modes deciding how much feedback reaches the wheel.

Then there’s Drift Moment. Activated via the Central Display, it sends all the power to the rear wheels with DSC fully off. BMW says this driving mode was previously the domain of M GmbH’s high-performance cars. The catch is that it won’t be available at launch. BMW says it will arrive in the course of 2027 through a software update, including for cars already delivered. The Drift Moment is exclusive to M Performance models.

Pricing And Availability

In Germany, the M350 xDrive starts at €80,900. That makes it €26,000 more expensive than a 320 and €15,000 dearer than the all-electric i3 50 xDrive, which has 469 hp. Orders for the new 3 Series open on September 30, and production of the combustion models kicks off in November at the Dingolfing plant. US pricing is $65,900.