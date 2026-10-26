The electric X5 brings 570 hp, up to 450 miles of range, and Neue Klasse technology. Here’s how it compares with rivals.

Article Summary The iX5 60 xDrive pairs 570 hp with all-wheel drive and a claimed 0-to-60-mph time of 4.4 seconds.

Its 141-kWh battery, 800-volt architecture, standard NACS port, and bidirectional charging bring substantial range and charging capability.

The iX5 starts at $81,250 including destination, with production scheduled to begin in December 2026.

BMW’s first-ever electric X5 is officially here. It’s among the first of the Neue Klasse models, and arguably one of the most important. After all, one in five X5s are already hybrids; an electric model should resonate with the customer base commensurately. For its first model year, the 2027 BMW iX5 arrives with no shortage of good options and features, and plenty of performance to boot. We’ll dive into the specifics and see how well-equipped the G65 X5 is relative to some of its competitors, and

2027 BMW iX5 Electric Motor and Performance

The iX5’s debut sees the iX5 60 xDrive as the sole trim level. It offers a 570-horsepower, 593 lb-ft of torque dual-motor setup and all-wheel drive. Later, a hotter iX M70 will arrive with a lot more horsepower and torque, and likely a small decrease to range. BMW quips a 4.4-second zero-to-60-mph time; our tests managed a 4.59-second dash (see our iX5 60 xDrive review for more). The iX5 60 xDrive tops out at 130 mph. We don’t think it’s necessary to wait for the M70; we’ll happily “settle” for a 600-hp X5.

2027 BMW iX5 Charging and Range

BMW says the 2027 iX5 achieves up to 435 miles on a full charge; the EPA rates it at 450 miles. It uses a 141-kWh battery pack and 800-volt architecture, and even offers bidirectional charging. Fun fact: the battery pack is approximately 40% larger than the iX3’s. Charging tops out at an impressive 460 kW, allowing the iX5 to charge from 10-80% in about 23 minutes on a DC charger. An NACS port is standard.

Interior and Cargo Space

The iX5’s interior is mostly identical to its combustion-powered badge-mate, the X5. Neue Klasse design cues arrive to the X5 for the first time in both, which means the traditional gauge cluster disappears in favor of a central display and Panoramic Display stretching across the dashboard. Merino leather is still available as an option, and you have tons of color options including Coffee, Adelaide Grey, Tartufo, and more. Cargo space is decent at 655 liters/23.1 cubic feet behind the rear seats or 1,850 liters/65.3 cubic feet with the seats folded. That’s more than the outgoing iX and beats out the rival Cadillac LYRIQ, too. It gives up some space compared to the Model Y.

2027 iX5 Technology and Connectivity

The 2027 BMW iX5 brings BMW’s Panoramic iDrive and Operating System X to the X5 lineup. Its displays include a 17.9-inch central touchscreen, a windshield-wide Panoramic Vision display and a standard 3D head-up display, with controls also integrated into the steering wheel. The system supports customizable widgets, over-the-air updates and a voice assistant enhanced with Amazon Alexa+ AI. Drivers can also use BMW Digital Key Plus with compatible phones and watches, while the ConnectedDrive Store provides access to apps and digital upgrades.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Standard driver assistance includes Driving Assistant Plus, which can help maintain speed and following distance, keep the iX5 centered in its lane, and adjust speed for detected limits and upcoming road features. Active safety equipment includes all the stuff longtime BMW drivers will recognize. Lane Keeping Assistant, Active Blind Spot Detection, Side Collision Protection, Crossing Traffic Warning with brake intervention, and Emergency Brake Assistant with Evasion Assistant all come standard. Exit warning can delay a door opening when a cyclist or other road user is approaching. BMW’s optional Highway Assistant adds hands-free driving on suitable highways. We recommend splurging for the always-worth-it Parking Assistant Plus, which adds automated parking, a new 360-degree view, remote control parking via the app, and more.

2027 BMW iX5 Pricing and Production Timeline

The 2027 iX5 60 xDrive starts at $81,250, including destination fees, in the United States. The M70 will cost more, but pricing hasn’t been disclosed yet. You can compare that price to the $111,000 start for the Porsche Cayenne EV, or the $79,495 Cadillac VISTIQ. The Volvo EX90 starts at around $80,000. Production starts in December 2026 for the iX5, alongside battery production. Expect a fairly short production run for 2027 models and a switchover to 2028 models sometime in Q2 2027. Don’t forget to grab your loyalty incentive for a small, $1,000 discount on the new iX5!

2027 BMW iX5: Our Take

The review we linked earlier in the performance section tells you everything you need to know about how we feel about the iX5. We’d buy it; and it’s certainly a worthy replacement to the iX. It also does justice to the X5 nameplate, although not without some interior design and ergonomic foibles that are in no way limited to the iX5. Either way, it’s a logical move for former iX buyers and X5 shoppers looking to dip their toes into electrification.