The electric X5 is already eligible for a loyalty discount, but the incentive probably won't make you rush to your local BMW dealer.

Article Summary The iX5 60 xDrive starts at $81,250 before options, but you can knock $1,000 off the asking price if you’ve owned a BMW in the past 12 months.

The loyalty incentive can be transferred to another member of the same household, and a trade-in isn't required.

BMW is offering 4.99% APR financing for up to 60 months, but there are no additional purchase or lease rebates at launch.

BMW hasn’t even launched its first electric X5 in the United States, but it’s already dangling a financial incentive to attract customers. The 2027 iX5 comes with a $1,000 loyalty discount for returning buyers, although don’t expect a massive price cut on the zero-emission luxobarge just yet.

According to a dealer bulletin seen by CarsDirect, the offer is available to customers who have owned a BMW in the past 12 months or have an active BMW Financial Services account. There’s no requirement to trade in an existing vehicle, and members can also transfer the discount to another person in the same household.

In other words, BMW wants to keep customers within the family as it prepares to introduce an electric alternative to one of its most important SUVs. The $1,000 incentive matches the loyalty discount available on the fifth-generation combustion-engine X5.

Big Money For A Big Electric SUV

In the United States, the 2027 iX5 60 xDrive starts at $81,250, including destination fees. That’s a little over $7,000 more than the conventional X5 40 xDrive, which starts at $74,200. The loyalty bonus amounts to just 1.2% off the electric SUV’s sticker price, and there are no additional purchase or lease rebates at launch.

On a related note, BMW is also offering introductory financing at 4.99% APR for up to 60 months, matching the deal available on the regular X5. Buyers can combine the financing offer with the loyalty discount, but those hoping for the generous incentives that have helped sell electric vehicles in recent years may be disappointed.

The iX5 is an important addition to BMW’s electric lineup, bringing zero-emission power to a nameplate that has long been a cornerstone of the brand. Still, the Neue Klasse technology and the promise of an all-electric X5 don’t come cheap. A $1,000 discount is better than nothing, but it’s hardly the kind of deal that will persuade bargain hunters to rush to the dealership. After all, it doesn’t even cover the $1,450 destination and handling charge.

BMW Planning Cheaper And More Expensive iX5 Versions?

For now, BMW seems content to reward customer loyalty rather than slash prices to win over EV skeptics. A more affordable way into Munich’s electric SUV could arrive down the line, as reports point to a potential iX5 50 xDrive priced below the 60 xDrive. However, BMW hasn’t officially confirmed the entry-level variant, so there’s no word yet on how much cheaper it would be.

If it arrives in 2027, as the rumor mill suggests, the entry-level version could make the iX5 more accessible without requiring the automaker to offer bigger discounts on the current model. Of course, there would be trade-offs in terms of power, and it’s too early to say whether the 50 xDrive would retain the enormous 144-kWh battery pack.

Meanwhile, BMW’s first order of business is to roll out the iX5 60 xDrive to customers in the United States. The first deliveries are planned for Q1 2027, with the yet-to-be-confirmed iX5 50 xDrive reportedly arriving by the end of the year or in early 2028. A more powerful, pricier iX5 M70 xDrive is also reportedly in the works, with an electric X5 M (G95) expected to top the range later this decade.