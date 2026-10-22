Article Summary The new configurator lets shoppers build the 2027 BMW 330, 330 xDrive, and M350 xDrive.

Our ideal M350 xDrive came to $69,700 with an Agave Green interior, 20-inch wheels, and a handful of options.

A second M350 build climbed to $76,900 after destination with the M Technology Package, driver assistance packages, and comfort options.

The 2027 BMW 3 Series is the model’s first foray into Neue Klasse territory. We already got a look at the possibilities thanks to the i3 configurator. Now, the gas model’s configurator is online, and we get a peek at exactly how we can deck our new 3 Series out. Buildable models in include the 330, 330 xDrive, and M350 xDrive, and you can build your dream spec out today. We hopped online and built our ideal 2027 BMW 3 Series—which happened to be an M350—and then checked a few more boxes to see just how expensive the Neue Klasse sedan gets.

Our Ideal 2027 BMW 3 Series

For our ideal spec, we keep things restrained. Don’t get confused—we’re still opting for the six-cylinder car. And frankly, so much comes standard on the M350 that there just isn’t a ton to add. Space Silver Metallic fits this car just fine—especially since we’re getting a little whacky with the interior. You’re stuck with all-seasons unless you opt for the larger 20-inch wheels, so we’ll begrudgingly check the box for the 20s. Inside, we give our silver car a little bit of spice, opting for the Agave Green interior. The only other really valid option is black (Castanea has its charms), which feels a little boring. That does it for our ideal spec, aesthetically.

We skip the M Tech Package because it forces a black interior, although those M Sport bucket seats do look pretty enticing. The $750 Parking Assistance Package is a no-brainer, and we skip the self-driving stuff. We like our rear-seat passengers, but not that much, so we opt for the $200 3-zone climate control but skip the $500 heated rear seats. We add the yellow lights because, hey it’s $250 why not, and add trunk badge deletion and red calipers for no charge. The Head-Up Display seems worth it at $850, but can’t immediately tell how useful it is with the Panoramic Display already doing a lot of the heavy lifting. Our car comes out to $69,700, which is far from egregious for the range-topping 3 Series.

The Most Expensive 2027 BMW 3 Series

Start with the 2027 M350 xDrive, the most expensive 3 Series in the configurator. Its 437-horsepower turbocharged inline-six, all-wheel drive, and performance hardware come standard; the options are where the price climbs. The priciest build gets a $650 metallic paint finish and the M Technology Package. That package adds M Sport seats and the yellow front light signature, while a $250 upgrade selects 20-inch M Trigon Jet Black wheels with staggered high-performance tires. It also brings Black BMW Individual Merino leather upholstery.

For driver assistance, add both available packages: Parking Assistance for $750 and Driving Assistance Professional for $2,500. The first adds a more complete view around the car and automated parking help; the second brings partially automated assistance for highway and city driving. Then load up the standalone options. A space-saver spare costs $250, while the BMW 3D Head-up Display adds $850. Rear passengers get three-zone climate control for $200 and heated seats for $500. Glass controls add $350, and the Veganza dashboard trim costs another $350.

With the $65,900 starting price, metallic paint, package and wheel upgrade, both assistance packages, and those extra options, the configurator total comes to $76,900 after destination. That buys a well-equipped M350 with its performance upgrades, premium cabin touches, and nearly every comfort and driver-assistance option available. Of course, as we illustrated above, you can do just fine and spend a lot less. What does your ideal 3 Series look like? You can view the BMW 3 Series configurator here.