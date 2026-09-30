Article Summary The new BMW 3 Series adopts angular Neue Klasse styling, while the refreshed Mercedes-Benz C-Class keeps a more familiar look.

BMW’s 17.9-inch touchscreen and Panoramic Vision contrast with Mercedes’ portrait touchscreen and separate driver display.

Four-cylinder performance is closely matched, while a comparison of the hotter models awaits details on the 2027 AMG lineup.

BMW vs. Mercedes-Benz; a rivalry decades in the making. Saying it aloud probably immediately conjures to mind either their flagships, the 7 Series and S-Class, or more likely, each brands’ respective bread-and-butter sedan, the 3 Series and C-Class. In an odd happenstance (or not), Mercedes-Benz updated the C-Class for the 2027 model year. That coincides perfectly with BMW’s release of the new G50 3 Series. You know what comes next: a head-to-head.

Exterior Design

Even though Mercedes-Benz just gave its C-Class a fresh face, it’s immediately obvious which of these cars is more forward-looking. The BMW 3 Series now wears the brand’s Neue Klasse face, which calls to mind electrification and futurism right at first glance. Meanwhile, Mercedes keeps the C-Class looking decidedly more “normal,” which makes sense as this 2027 model year is a light refresh rather than a complete redesign. From the rear, the Neue Klasse 3 Series presents with a little bit more athleticism. The cars have roughly the same beltline, but the more narrow tail lights of the three series give it a decidedly more aggressive look.

Sadly, Mercedes-Benz definitely has the advantage when it comes to exhaust tailpipes. That is to say, the gas 3 Series doesn’t have any, unless you pony up for the hotter M350 xDrive. We don’t have concrete measurements on the refreshed model, but we expect measurements and weights to stay roughly the same. That means that the 3 Series is slightly longer, slightly narrower, and slightly taller than its Mercedes equivalent. It also means the three series will weigh just a little bit less than the C-Class. Finally, Mercedes caps wheels sizes at 19 inches, while BMW will happily offer you 20-inchers.

Interior Design

Inside, both cars present as they always have: entry-level luxury sedans. Both have plenty of room for the whole family, and both offer a range of materials including synthetic leather and real leather. With leather often finding its way off the option list these days, it’s a pleasant surprise to see that both standard bearers for the compact luxury segment retain it as an option. Both the 2027 BMW 3 Series and 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class offer around 450 liters of trunk space. Each car has a unique aesthetic in the cabin, but it seems fair to say that the Mercedes cabin is considerably busier than the one found in the 3 Series. Of course, a lot of that comes down to screen real estate, which we’ll talk a little bit about later.

Performance

Both automakers offer a wide range of engines in their little luxury sedans, but ultimately the BMW M350 xDrive remains king at the moment. Nearer the entry level, both the BMW 330 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class offer a 255-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. That said, we’re willing to bet the BMW feels a little more lively based on its lower curb weight and historic aptitude. We still don’t have numbers on Mercedes’ AMG C-Class for 2027, so it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll be able to topple the Bavarians there.

Technology

More or less the same party tricks accompany both the new BMW 3 Series and 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class. You get built in navigation, phone app/remote connectivity, in-car apps to download, and intuitive voice commands. Of course, how you go about doing all of these things changes from car to car. The 2027 3 Series has a larger central touchscreen at 17.9 inches. Meanwhile, the 2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class adopts an 11.9-inch unit with portrait orientation. Mercedes also commits to another few years of a somewhat traditional gauge cluster, with a driver side screen plopped behind the steering wheel. BMW, on the other hand, does away with it completely via the panoramic vision display. Both cars offer a head-up display.

Well, what do you think? Does the new 3 Series hold a candle to the refreshed Mercedes-Benz C-Class? It’s the furthest apart the two have ever looked, and it’s clear that they will appeal to different people. We’re a little bit biased, but we think the Neue Klasse 3 Series remains firmly on top. Of course, things could change when we slide behind the wheel, but only time will tell.