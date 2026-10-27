The electric X5 M is back out testing ahead of its 2028 debut, hiding a more aggressive design with a different kidney grille than the regular X5, along with a more pronounced roof spoiler.

Article Summary The electric BMW X5 M (G95) has been spotted testing again ahead of its 2028 debut, when another V8-powered X5 M is also expected.

The camouflaged has a distinctive kidney grille with a design (sort of) recalling Bertone's1970 Garmisch concept.

An X5 M60 with a V8 will arrive first in 2027, when a potential iX5 M70 could join the lineup as well.

The new X5 M60e is just the beginning of a much bigger performance-SUV offensive from Munich. A V8-powered X5 M60 is coming in 2027, potentially joined by an electric iX5 M70 M Performance model. Then, in 2028, BMW is expected to introduce the next-generation X5 M in both gasoline and fully electric forms.

Meanwhile, a new spy video shows the electric G95 undergoing testing, giving us another look at the high-performance SUV ahead of its expected debut in a couple of years. There’s a lot to take in because this isn’t just a regular iX5 on M-prescribed steroids. Even with the prototypes cloaked in camouflage, a few key changes stand out compared with the regular G65.

The most obvious change is at the front, where the grille looks vastly different. Not only are the kidneys much bigger, but their shape also recalls a supersized version of the grille Bertone designed for the 1970 Garmisch concept based on the 2002 tii.

The X5 M Will Also Have A Distinctive Light Signature

Elsewhere, the signature yellow daytime running lights introduced on the X5 M60e should feature on the flagship, too, along with other M-specific styling details, such as the so-called Track Lights at both corners of the bumpers. We can’t see the cube lights here, but the M Neue Klasse concept had them, and we’ve already spotted them on the latest electric M3 prototypes.

At the rear, the camouflage does a poor job hiding the beefier roof spoiler, which sticks out far more than on a standard X5. This electric prototype obviously has no exhaust tips, but the combustion-powered X5 M will launch around the same time as its electric counterpart with a quad-pipe setup.

Since the high-performance electric SUV is still well over a year away from its premiere, BMW remains tight-lipped about the technical specifications. However, we’re hearing the electric G95 will have up to 900 horsepower, delivered by four electric motors, one for each wheel.

As for the battery, the standard iX5 gets a gargantuan 141-kWh pack, but the M version may use a dedicated battery. We’re making this assumption because the electric M3 will have its own battery, separate from the one used in the i3. Either way, the electric X5 M will likely have a battery with three-digit energy content.

Don’t Call It An iX5 M

Although some still mistakenly call it an iX5 M, look no further than the M3 for a sense of the model’s name. The sports sedan will carry the same moniker in both gasoline and electric forms. BMW is expected to follow the same strategy with the X5 M, offering both a four-motor electric version and a V8-powered sibling.

BMW will reportedly begin building the electric X5 M at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina in April 2028, with a market launch expected later that year. Production of the gasoline-powered X5 M is expected to start in December 2028, potentially pushing its market launch into early 2029.

For now, the latest spy video gives us another glimpse of BMW’s electric performance flagship as development continues. The bigger story, however, is that BMW isn’t choosing between combustion and electricity for its most powerful X5. It’s preparing to offer both, letting customers choose the horsepower they want.

Video: PrototypeHunters / YouTube