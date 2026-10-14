Originally intended for the U.S., the retro-inspired special edition now heads to India with xDrive while paying tribute to the legendary 2002 Turbo.

Article Summary The addition of all-wheel drive means the M2 Turbo Edition gets an automatic transmission, as opposed to the manual-only cars sold in the U.S. and Mexico.

BMW India is selling the car in "strictly limited numbers" on a first-come, first-served basis, but keeps the price tag a mystery.

The M2 Turbo Edition is already available to preorder in India and looks identical to North America's rear-wheel-drive car.

BMW’s M2 Turbo Edition is getting around more than originally planned. First announced as a US-only special, it later made its way to Mexico and is now heading to India, where it gets a feature North American buyers don’t have: xDrive. Pre-orders are now open, but there’s a catch. With all-wheel drive, the manual transmission is gone.

Like the rear-wheel-drive version with a stick, its AWD sibling with two pedals comes exclusively in Alpine White, with hand-painted BMW Motorsport stripes running across the body. The black power dome and reversed “turbo” lettering on the hood recreate the unmistakable look of the original 2002 Turbo, while a dedicated turbo emblem beneath the M2 badge adds another nostalgic touch.

The exterior upgrades extend beyond the graphics. BMW has fitted a carbon-fiber roof and rear spoiler. Buyers can also opt for 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Performance forged wheels finished in Gold Bronze.

The BMW M2 Turbo Edition’s Stick Shift Is Gone

Inside, the special edition gets M Carbon bucket seats, an M Alcantara steering wheel, and carbon-fiber interior trim. BMW has even added an exclusive turbo badge to the center cupholder cover because apparently there’s no such thing as too many reminders of the car’s heritage. Of course, the third pedal and DIY gear lever are gone.

The M2 Turbo Edition is also quicker with xDrive. It takes just 3.7 seconds to go from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h). BMW limits the all-wheel-drive compact coupe to 155 mph (250 km/h), but the optional M Driver’s Package raises the top speed to 177 mph (285 km/h).

The switch from rear-wheel-drive to all-wheel drive also adds a notable torque boost. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six produces 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the RWD version and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) in this xDrive flavor. That same 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) difference applies globally to the regular M2, and not just to the xDrive version. The rear-wheel-drive car with the eight-speed automatic also gets the higher torque output.

The Best BMW M2 Is Yet To Come?

For now, BMW has announced the M2 xDrive Turbo Edition for India, with no word on availability in other markets. That’s a shame, particularly for enthusiasts who would appreciate the added traction and all-weather capability of xDrive.

BMW India will offer the car in strictly limited numbers, with allocations handled on a first-come, first-served basis. The company hasn’t disclosed the production run or pricing yet.

The G87 is expected to remain in production through most of 2029, giving BMW plenty of time to refine its smallest M car yet again. Whether that means a CS with a manual gearbox or a full-fat CSL remains unclear, but surely, we haven’t heard the last from the baby M.