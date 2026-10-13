The M Concept Neue Klasse makes its China debut with four motors and a preview of the electric M3, but BMW is far from giving up on gas M cars.

Article Summary The M Concept Neue Klasse premiered in China at the 2026 BMW M Festival this week.

Codenamed ZA0, the production-ready car arrives in 2027 with the same M3 name as the next-generation, six-cylinder model (G84).

BMW plans to sell electric M models alongside combustion-powered cars rather than going fully electric.

BMW is bringing its vision for the future of M to China, where the M Concept Neue Klasse has made its local debut alongside the brand’s combustion-powered performance cars. Unveiled earlier this week at the 2026 M Festival, the concept previews the design and technology of the first fully electric M models, marking another step toward the division’s next chapter.

Although BMW has yet to reveal a production version, the concept clearly indicates where the M3 is headed as the German automaker prepares to expand its performance lineup with electric power. The next-generation M3 will be available with both a combustion engine and an electric powertrain, allowing enthusiasts to choose between traditional power and a first-ever electric alternative.

The striking M Concept Neue Klasse takes electrification well beyond simply replacing a gasoline engine with electric motors. It has four motors, one dedicated to each wheel, letting the car control propulsion and braking independently at each corner. This gives engineers much greater flexibility when managing traction, handling, and regenerative braking.

The Electric M3 Will Be More Than Just An i3 On M Steroids

The electrical architecture operates at 800 volts and uses sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells optimized for high performance. BMW has also confirmed a battery capacity exceeding 100 kWh for the concept’s underlying technology, with the battery housing integrated structurally between the front and rear axles to improve rigidity. While xDrive will come standard, a front-axle disconnect feature will enable pure RWD.

Those specifications provide a glimpse of the hardware BMW is developing for its upcoming electric M cars. However, the company hasn’t announced production power figures, though we’ve heard the car could deliver as much as 800 horsepower, or more. With the dual-motor i3 M60 set to produce a little over 600 hp when it arrives next year, the full-fat M3, with twice as many motors, should deliver a substantial power boost.

The concept also offers a more aggressive take on BMW’s Neue Klasse design language. Wide wheel arches, pronounced shoulders, a sculpted hood with an air outlet, and M-specific aerodynamic mirrors give it the muscular proportions expected from a high-performance BMW.

BMW Is Giving M Cars Distinctive Design Traits

At the front, the headlights and kidney grille form a unified visual element, while yellow lighting accents draw inspiration from GT racing and the M Hybrid V8 endurance racer. BMW intends to make this distinctive lighting signature a defining feature of future M models, which will also get those cube-shaped Track Lights at both ends.

The rear features a floating diffuser and a ducktail spoiler designed to improve aerodynamic performance and increase downforce. Selected exterior components use natural-fiber materials instead of carbon fiber, reducing the car’s environmental footprint without sacrificing stiffness. The concept has already paved the way for a near-production prototype, which BMW recently featured inside the Munich factory where production of the electric M3 begins next year.

For now, the M Concept Neue Klasse is a statement of intent rather than a production-ready M3. The China debut reinforces BMW’s commitment to electric performance and makes one thing clear: M won’t rely on a single powertrain in the future. If you’d rather have the six-cylinder version, you’ll have to wait, as BMW isn’t expected to launch the G84 before 2028. Meanwhile, the G80 has reportedly had its life cycle extended until mid-next year, so you still have time.

BMW M Concept Neue Klasse at Pebble Beach