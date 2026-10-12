Not sold on the electric M3 coming next year? BMW is developing another gas-powered version, and this is our best opportunity yet to hear its updated combustion engine.

Article Summary The twin-turbo 3.0-liter S58 inline-six will likely receive mild-hybrid assistance, while the lack of a charging port points away from a plug-in hybrid setup.

The gas-fueled M3 G84 is rumored to come exclusively with xDrive, but a dedicated rear-wheel-drive mode seems likely.

The electric M3 ZA0 debuts in 2027, previewing much of the design expected on the combustion-powered G84 arriving in 2028.

BMW is giving us another chance to hear the next-generation M3 with a combustion engine, as a new spy video captures the G84 firing up at close range. The prototype sounds suitably aggressive, and while the camouflage hides most of the car’s design, the footage offers a tantalizing preview of the inline-six’s soundtrack.

Even under the heavy camouflage, it’s easy to tell this is the full-fat M3 rather than the lesser M Performance model. The giveaway is the significantly wider wheel arches at both ends, which give the G84 a much more muscular stance. It’s a classic M-car telltale that BMW can’t hide with a few layers of disguise, making the prototype’s identity clear long before we get a proper look at the bodywork.

Unlike the electric M3 arriving next year, the G84 will stick with a gasoline engine. More importantly, the prototype appears to lack a charging port, suggesting BMW isn’t developing a plug-in hybrid version. Instead, the most likely scenario is an evolution of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter S58 inline-six paired with mild-hybrid technology. Weight is the enemy of performance, but a 48-volt setup is a necessary evil.

BMW’s Inline-Six Lives On, Despite Stricter Emissions Regulations

The engine itself has already received a significant technical overhaul. BMW’s M Ignite technology introduces pre-chamber ignition, a second ignition system, and variable-turbine-geometry turbochargers to improve efficiency while preserving performance. BMW developed these changes to help the S58 comply with Euro 7 emissions regulations, with production versions of the current M2, M3, and M4 receiving the technology from mid-2026.

However, M Ignite doesn’t involve hybridization. BMW has described the updated engine as a combustion-only powertrain, so the rumored mild-hybrid setup for the G84 would be another step toward reducing fuel consumption and emissions. With regulations becoming increasingly stringent, especially in EU markets, electrification could help M keep its high-performance six-cylinder alive without resorting to a plug-in hybrid system. As we’ve seen with the larger M5, going the PHEV route adds substantial weight, something the engineers will want to avoid in the next M3.

There’s a potential catch for driving enthusiasts. The next M3 is rumored to ditch rear-wheel drive for standard xDrive, and an automatic transmission could become the only gearbox option. Nothing is official yet, but that combination would mark a significant departure from the current car’s more traditional setup. Even if BMW drops rear-wheel drive, a dedicated RWD mode is a reasonable bet, considering the feature is now available even on the M Performance model, the new M350 xDrive.

Electric Comes First, But The Gas M3 Isn’t Far Behind

BMW plans to launch the electric M3 ZA0 in 2027, followed by the combustion-powered G84 in 2028. For enthusiasts who still want a gasoline-powered M3, the good news is that BMW isn’t ready to give up on the inline-six just yet. The question is how much electrification and how many compromises will come with it.

Meanwhile, we won’t have to wait much longer to get a better idea of what the combustion-powered M3 will look like. BMW will unveil the electric M3 ZA0 in 2027, and Munich has already said the two performance sedans will look very much alike. We’ve seen that strategy play out with the new i3 M60 and M350, which share the same Neue Klasse design language despite using entirely different powertrains and platforms.

The electric M3’s debut should therefore give us a pretty good preview of the G84, although the combustion-powered model will have a longer hood to accommodate its inline-six and a quad-exhaust setup at the rear. Both could get the Touring treatment later this decade as the ZA1 and G88, respectively.

Whether you’re on the ICE or EV side, a sedan or wagon enthusiast, the M3 horizon is shaping up quite nicely.

Video: NCars / YouTube