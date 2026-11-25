The 2027 BMW XM gets the biggest credit, while the outgoing 2026 X5 pairs up to $3,000 off with 0.9% APR financing.

Article Summary By percentage, the 2027 i5 gets the deepest cut: $5,750 is 8.4% of its $68,550 starting price with destination.

Buyers who don't already own a BMW get far less: $5,000 on the XM, $3,750 on the i4 and i5, and $1,000 on the 2026 X5.

The iX is effectively gone, with CarsDirect finding only 10 new examples left in the US at the start of November.

BMW’s Road Home Sales Event ends Monday, November 30, and its biggest discount is $12,500 off the 2027 BMW XM for buyers who already own or lease a BMW. Ten models carry at least $2,000 in credits when you finance through BMW Financial Services, but four of them offer nothing unless you’ve had a BMW in the past 12 months. With Thanksgiving on Thursday, that leaves Black Friday weekend and one Monday to close a deal. BMW’s loyalty terms require delivery by November 30, so a car that won’t arrive until December won’t get these credits. BMW hasn’t published its December programs yet. Last year’s December offers ran until January 2, but there’s no guarantee the amounts below carry over.

The 10 Biggest BMW Discounts Before November 30, Ranked

These are the maximums for a returning customer financing through BMW Financial Services, ranked by total. They combine BMW’s national offers with the dealer-bulletin data CarsDirect publishes. They also assume the loyalty credit stacks with the purchase or APR credit, which is how CarsDirect lists them. Prices are starting MSRPs with destination.

2027 XM Label: up to $12,500, made up of a $5,000 APR credit and a $7,500 loyalty credit

2026 750e xDrive: up to $7,000 (a $2,000 purchase credit plus $5,000 in loyalty money), with 0.9% APR for 60 months

2027 i5 eDrive40 and xDrive40, plus the 2026 i5 M60: up to $5,750 ($3,750 plus $2,000 loyalty), with 3.99% APR

2026 i4: up to $4,750 ($3,750 plus $1,000 loyalty), with 3.99% APR

2026 8 Series Gran Coupe: up to $4,500 ($2,000 plus $2,500 loyalty), with 3.99% APR

2026 X5 sDrive40i, xDrive40i and xDrive50e: up to $3,000 ($1,000 plus $2,000 loyalty), with 0.9% APR on the 40i models and 2.99% on the plug-in hybrid

2027 X7 xDrive40i and M60i: up to $3,000 in loyalty credits, with 0.9% APR

2027 X6 xDrive40i and M60i: up to $3,000 in loyalty credits, with 3.99% APR

2027 740 and 740 xDrive: a $3,000 loyalty credit, with 3.99% APR

2027 5 Series (530i, 540i xDrive, 550e xDrive): a $2,000 loyalty credit, with 2.99% APR

The X5 M60i misses out on the purchase credit but still gets $2,000 in loyalty money and 2.99% APR. Regional programs can move these numbers. BMW’s national listing shows a $1,000 purchase credit on the X5 xDrive50e, while CarsDirect’s data for a Southern California ZIP code shows $2,000, which would take that SUV to $4,000. By percentage, the XM isn’t the deepest cut. The i5’s $5,750 is 8.4% of the 2027 i5 eDrive40’s $68,550 starting price, ahead of 8.0% on the $59,250 i4 and 7.8% on the $161,150 XM. The XM’s discount has also shrunk since spring, when BMW offered up to $15,000 off 2026 XM Label models through June 1.

Not everyone will get these numbers. You need approved credit with BMW Financial Services and a participating dealer, the amounts vary by region, and payments exclude tax, title, registration and dealer fees. Confirm the current terms with your BMW center before you sign.

Why BMW’s Biggest Discounts Go To The Cars It’s Replacing

The money follows the models on their way out. The 2026 X5 is the last of the G05 generation. It gets a $1,000 purchase credit, up to $2,000 for loyal customers and 0.9% APR for 60 months. The new 2027 X5 40 xDrive (G65) gets a $1,000 loyalty credit and 4.99% APR. The rate gap is worth more than either credit: on $70,000 financed over 60 months, 0.9% costs about $1,600 in interest, while 4.99% costs about $9,200.

The i4 is in its last model year before the Neue Klasse i3 replaces it. A returning customer can take $4,750 off, which brings a 2026 i4 eDrive40 to $54,500 with destination. The 2026 3 Series is the last year of the current generation, and the 330i leases for $459 a month for 39 months with $4,959 due at signing. Using BMW’s payment estimator, CarsDirect found the redesigned 2027 3 Series could cost more than $840 a month to lease. The 750e and 8 Series Gran Coupe on the list are 2026 models as well, while the 2027 7 Series gets loyalty money but no purchase credit.

BMW’s newest cars get token money by comparison. The iX3 carries a $500 loyalty credit. When BMW announced the first offers for the i3 and iX5 in October, they came with $500 and $1,000 loyalty credits. The 2027 i7 has 3.99% financing and no cash credit at all. Buyers of 2027 iX3, i5 and i7 models do get $500 in public charging credit.

Do You Have To Own A BMW To Get These Discounts?

For the big numbers, yes. BMW’s loyalty credit goes to customers who have owned or leased a BMW in the last 12 months, can show proof of ownership or a BMW Financial Services account number, and qualify for credit. CarsDirect’s bulletin data shows the credit also extends to someone living in the same household. BMW says loyalty credits depend on dealer participation. Without loyalty, the list shrinks fast: $5,000 on the XM, $3,750 on the i4 and i5, $2,000 on the 750e and 8 Series Gran Coupe, and $1,000 on the 2026 X5. The X6, X7, 2027 7 Series and 5 Series have nothing for new customers. Most cash buyers miss out too, because the purchase and APR credits require a BMW Financial Services contract.

Two programs sit outside the loyalty rules. BMW’s military program also covers first responders and 911 dispatchers. It’s worth $500 to $5,000 depending on the model and how you pay, and it also requires delivery by November 30. Recent graduates get $1,000 through the College Graduate Program. BMW says both may be combinable with the event offers, so ask before you sign.

Which BMW Models Get $1,000 Or Less, And Which Sold Out?

The rest of the lineup gets a loyalty credit, plus cheap money on the volume models:

2026 2 Series Coupe: $1,000 loyalty plus a $750 APR credit

2026 3 Series: $1,000 loyalty and 0.9% APR

2026 X3 30 xDrive: $1,000 loyalty and 0.9% APR, or a $549 lease for 39 months with $5,299 due

2027 X1 xDrive28i: $1,000 loyalty and 0.9% APR, or a $479 lease for 39 months with $4,579 due

2027 4 Series, 2026 M2 and 2026 2 Series Gran Coupe: $1,000 loyalty

2027 X5: $1,000 loyalty and 4.99% APR

2027 iX3: $500 loyalty

If you were waiting for a year-end deal on an iX, you waited too long. At the start of November, CarsDirect found only 10 new examples left nationwide, months after BMW ended US allocation of the electric SUV. CarsDirect also reports that the Z4 has sold out.

Will BMW Bring These Deals Back In December?

Some of them will probably return, but nobody outside BMW knows the amounts yet. BMW posts new programs at the start of each month, and last year’s December offers ran until January 2. Our read: if you’re a returning customer and want a 2026 X5, an i4 or an i5, this weekend’s numbers are known and December’s aren’t. If you’re new to BMW or shopping a Neue Klasse model, this event offers so little that waiting costs you almost nothing.