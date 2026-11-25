The second-generation BMW X6 (F16) is the highest-ranked BMW at 14th, with 40 thefts per 10,000 insured cars.

Article Summary The X5 (F15) ranks 27th, the 7 Series (G11/G12) 39th and the X7 (G07) 40th.

Insurers paid around 254 million euros for stolen cars in 2025, with an average claim of 20,775 euros.

In Berlin, statistically one in every 333 insured cars was stolen, about ten times the national rate.

The BMW X5, X6 and 7 Series, fixtures near the top of Germany’s car theft rankings for years, no longer hold the leading places. Thieves took 12,211 comprehensively insured cars in 2025, almost 14 percent fewer than a year earlier, according to the German Insurance Association (GDV). That doesn’t mean expensive BMWs are off the menu. Several still show up in the new GDV theft statistics, just further down the table.

Which BMW Models Do Thieves Still Target In Germany?

The highest-placed BMW is the second-generation X6 (F16), the SUV coupe built from 2014 to 2019. It finishes 14th with 40 thefts per 10,000 insured cars, and each one cost insurers 33,556 euros on average. Six years after production ended, the F16 is still one of the cars thieves go looking for.

The third-generation X5 (F15) ranks 27th with 25 thefts per 10,000, and the sixth-generation 7 Series (G11/G12) is 39th at 21. Right behind it, the X7 (G07) takes 40th place at 20 per 10,000.

Why Are Fewer Cars Being Stolen In Germany?

Insurers paid around 254 million euros to settle theft claims in 2025, roughly 39 million euros less than in 2024, and the average stolen car cost them 20,775 euros. Better anti-theft technology from the carmakers is one likely explanation. BMW has made Comfort Access harder to beat with relay attacks, in which thieves extend the key’s radio signal to open and start the car, and it has added features such as the Anti-Theft Recorder, which uses the car’s own cameras for surveillance. The drop also continues a long slide: car theft in Germany has fallen sharply since immobilizers arrived in the 1990s.

Berlin is still where thieves strike most often. Statistically, one in every 333 insured cars in the capital was stolen in 2025, about ten times the national rate.

Range Rover Sport Leads The 2025 Theft Rankings

The places no owner wants went to the Range Rover Sport, which lost roughly one in 50 insured cars, followed by the Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus NX and Jeep Grand Cherokee. As always, the ranking comes with a caveat. The GDV sets each model’s thefts against the number of insured cars, so it doesn’t show which models were stolen most often in absolute terms. Models sold in small numbers tend to rank higher, because a handful of thefts moves their rate a lot.

[via: Bimmertoday]