We used our crystal ball to see into the near future of BMW's first electric M3, and by extension, the next-generation gas model.

Article Summary The electric M3 stays close to the M Concept Neue Klasse, with muscular fenders and an aggressive stance.

M Track Lights, a vented hood, and large bumper openings give it a distinctive look.

A rear spoiler and pronounced diffuser round out the design, with some concept details toned down for production.

BMW is slowly pulling the wraps off its first fully electric M3, and the latest factory teasers give us a much better idea of what to expect when the high-performance sedan debuts in 2027. With the automaker confirming the M3 name and revealing more production-spec design details, we believe our updated rendering is closer to the real thing than ever.

The prototype recently emerged wearing colorful M camouflage, but there’s less left to hide than before. The flared wheel arches, aggressive front bumper, vented hood, and distinctive M Track Lights are all visible, suggesting BMW plans to keep much of the M Concept Neue Klasse’s dramatic styling in production.

That’s good news, right? The concept looked properly wild, but we were never sure how much of its visual drama would survive the transition to the assembly line. Now, with BMW showing more of the actual car, we have a better foundation for imagining the finished product.

From Concept To Production Without Major Changes

The most important takeaway from BMW’s latest preview is how closely the production car appears to follow the M Concept Neue Klasse. The electric sedan has the same broad proportions, muscular fenders, and squared-off lighting elements that made the show car stand out.

Those M Track Lights deserve special attention. Positioned at the outer corners of the front and rear bumpers, the distinctive square-shaped lights are among the concept’s most unusual design features. BMW has confirmed they’ll move them to production, where they’ll eventually become a signature styling element on future full-fat M cars.

The hood also retains its prominent central vent, while the front bumper features large openings that give the electric M3 a more aggressive appearance than the standard i3. The widened bodywork should leave no doubt that this is the performance flagship of BMW’s electric 3 Series lineup.

Of course, some of the concept’s more extreme details won’t make it to production. The production car appears to have a more conventional trunk-lid spoiler instead of the show car’s split ducktail design, while the enormous rear diffuser has been toned down. That’s hardly surprising. BMW needs to balance the concept’s visual impact with aerodynamic efficiency, manufacturing costs, and everyday usability.

Our updated rendering reflects these changes and presents what we believe is a more realistic interpretation of the finished sedan. It’s still a digital recreation, not an official image or a leaked photograph, but BMW has given us considerably more information to work with.

Touring Lives On In The Neue Klasse Age

The electric M3, internally known as the ZA0, is scheduled to debut in 2027. Thankfully, it won’t end the combustion-powered M3, either. BMW is also developing a new six-cylinder version, reportedly the G84, expected to arrive about a year later. And yes, the ICE-powered sports sedan will look nearly the same, as the striking similarities between the i3 M60 and the M350 show.

Although we’ve focused on the sedan, Munich isn’t abandoning the good ol’ wagon. An i3 Touring is coming as early as next year, and we’d be surprised if it didn’t get the M treatment, potentially under the ZA1 designation. BMW also seems open to building another generation of the 3 Series Touring with combustion engines, which would hopefully lead to the rumored G88 M3 Touring.

As a sucker for wagons, I’m dying to see the Touring, especially the gas-powered model with its quad exhaust setup.