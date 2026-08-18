Article Summary BMW M CEO Frank van Meel and design chief Oliver Heilmer unveiled the M Concept Neue Klasse at the House of M, parked next to all six prior M3 generations.

The concept sat static in the Laguna Seca paddock while separate M3 race cars ran the track for the model's 40th-anniversary celebration.

BMW hasn't confirmed power, battery, or range; the production electric M3 isn't due until early 2027.

The BMW M Concept Neue Klasse spent four straight days on public display during Monterey Car Week, moving from a warehouse reveal in downtown Monterey to the paddock at Laguna Seca to the Pebble Beach concept lawn between Thursday and Sunday. BMW opened the week at the House of M, a pop-up space in downtown Monterey, where Frank van Meel, BMW M CEO , and Oliver Heilmer, Head of BMW Design Compact Class, Neue Klasse and M, pulled the cover off the M Concept Neue Klasse inside a warehouse set up to display all six previous M3 generations alongside it.

Lining up the concept against the E30 through the G80 gave attendees a direct read on how the next M design language relates to what came before. The reveal was the concept’s North American debut, two months after it first showed up at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Laguna Seca: Paddock, Not The Track

The concept spent Friday and Saturday in the BMW paddock at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca, where visitors could walk around it and inspect the design up close. It stayed parked for the duration; the on-track action at Laguna Seca belonged to a separate lineup of four generations of M3 race cars running as part of the model’s 40th-anniversary celebration, not to the concept itself.

Sunday On The Pebble Beach Concept Lawn

The tour closed on Sunday with the M Concept Neue Klasse taking a spot on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, parked near the Vision BMW ALPINA and concept vehicles from other brands making their own Car Week appearances. It’s the kind of setting usually reserved for cars that are still years from anyone’s driveway, which is exactly where the M Concept Neue Klasse sits.

What The Concept Actually Previews

BMW is positioning the car as a design and engineering preview rather than a production reveal, and it hasn’t confirmed power output or range. What it has confirmed is the battery pack over 100 kWh and the architecture: a quad-motor drivetrain with individual control of torque at each wheel, run by an M-tuned version of BMW’s Heart of Joy control unit, the electronic system BMW describes as overseeing everything from chassis and steering to braking and energy recuperation.

The design reworks BMW’s shark nose into a single lit unit that merges the kidney grille and headlights, built around a signature BMW calls M Yellow Lights, drawn from the taped-over lighting look of camouflaged prototypes. Natural fiber composite replaces carbon fiber on the front splitter, hood vent, diffuser, and roof graphic.

Monterey wasn’t a one-off. The M Concept Neue Klasse is on a world tour previewing the design language BMW M plans to carry into its next generation of cars, following stops at Le Mans and now Monterey. What it isn’t is a preview of a finished product on a fixed timeline: the production version, the electric M3, isn’t due to be unveiled until early 2027. Everything shown in Monterey this week is concept, not confirmation of what customers will eventually be able to order.