The 2027 BMW iX4 (NA7) is the second Neue Klasse model built in Debrecen, where iX3 demand pushed the plant to three shifts in September.

Article Summary The iX4 goes on sale in March 2027, and the US iX4 50 xDrive starts at $66,200 before destination.

Debrecen has run three shifts around the clock since September, driven by more than 100,000 European iX3 orders.

Both previous X4 generations came from Spartanburg, but US-market iX4s will be shipped from Hungary.

BMW has released the first photos of the BMW iX4 (NA7) being built at its Debrecen plant in Hungary, a day after the electric coupe-SUV’s world premiere. That makes the iX4 the second Neue Klasse model to come out of Debrecen, a factory that only started series production of the iX3 in late October 2025.

The iX4 arrives at a plant with no spare hours left. Debrecen has spent its first year chasing iX3 orders: BMW brought the second shift forward in early 2026, only a few months into production, and switched to a three-shift pattern in September so the line now runs 24 hours a day, and the iX4 has to fit into that schedule.

BMW hasn’t said how it will split Debrecen’s output between the two models, or whether iX3 delivery times will stretch once the iX4 ramps up. The iX4 does have one thing going for it: it shares its platform and Gen6 drivetrain hardware with the iX3, so it should slot onto the existing lines more easily than a car built on different underpinnings. Shared parts don’t add hours to the day, though, and Debrecen is already using all 24 of them.

When Does The iX4 Go On Sale, And How Much Does It Cost?

The iX4 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive go on sale in March 2027. In the US, the iX4 50 xDrive starts at $66,200 before destination. In Germany, the range opens at €70,900 for the iX4 40 xDrive, €5,000 more than the equivalent iX3. The iX4 M60 xDrive enters production in March 2027 and reaches showrooms later in the year.

Underneath, the iX4 is an iX3 with a lower, sloping roof, and that roofline pays off on paper: its drag coefficient is 0.23, against the iX3’s 0.24. Here’s how the three versions compare, with BMW’s provisional WLTP range figures:

iX4 40 xDrive: 275 kW (369 hp), 520 Nm (384 lb-ft), 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 5.6 seconds, up to 638 km (396 miles)

iX4 50 xDrive: 345 kW (463 hp), 645 Nm (476 lb-ft), 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds, up to 828 km (514 miles)

iX4 M60 xDrive: 450 kW (603 hp), 875 Nm (645 lb-ft), 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, up to 777 km (483 miles)

The 50 xDrive’s 828 km is 22 km more than the iX3 50 xDrive’s WLTP rating, so the coupe roof costs nothing in range and buys a little back. It does cost some luggage space: the iX4 holds 490 liters behind the rear seats, 30 liters less than the iX3. DC fast charging peaks at 400 kW on the 50 xDrive and M60, and 300 kW on the 40 xDrive. US range figures will come in lower than the WLTP numbers once the EPA rates the car.

The First BMW X4 That Won’t Come From South Carolina

Both previous X4 generations, the F26 and the G02, were built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. As we reported in July, BMW has no plans to build the electric X4 in Spartanburg or at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, so, for now at least, every US-market iX4 will be shipped from Europe.

Debrecen covers more than 400 hectares (about 990 acres) and cost BMW roughly €2 billion. It’s built around the company’s iFactory approach, with heavy automation and digital planning, and it assembles Gen6 high-voltage batteries on site. BMW says it’s the group’s first vehicle plant to run entirely on renewable electricity during normal operation, with rooftop solar panels supplying part of that and surplus solar energy going into a large thermal storage system.

The harder test comes in March 2027, when iX4 deliveries begin and the iX4 M60 joins the line. From then on, Debrecen will be building two body styles, each with its own M60, on the same round-the-clock schedule that iX3 demand alone forced on it this year.