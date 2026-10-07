Article Summary The first-ever iX5 shares the spotlight with the i3 sedan and the iX3 crossover.

A new model will make its world premiere at the 2026 Athens Auto Show tomorrow, possibly the iX4.

The auto show runs through October 11 and features a wide range of BMWs and MINIs.

The fifth-generation X5 has made its Greek debut at the 2026 Athens Auto Show, and BMW is using the opportunity to show off the electric version. The star of the stand is an iX5 60 xDrive finished in Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue, giving the brand’s new electric SUV a particularly flashy look. Predictably, this isn’t a stripped-down car, because why would any respectable automaker bring the base model anyway?

Indeed, BMW has equipped the iX5 with the optional M Sport Pro Package, adding some extra visual aggression to the otherwise clean design. The show car also rides on massive 23-inch aerodynamic wheels, specifically the Polygon 1121 M set, which looks suitably dramatic against the blue paint. Although you can’t customize the iX5 just yet, the configurator is expected to go live across Europe as early as tomorrow.

The iX5 60 xDrive sits at the top of the initial electric X5 lineup and uses the latest Neue Klasse technology. It combines the company’s largest-ever battery pack fitted to a production EV with dual electric motors and standard all-wheel drive. Initially, BMW limits the iX5 lineup to this model, but it’s easy to imagine cheaper and more expensive versions arriving later in the life cycle. We’ve heard both M Performance and M versions are on the way, and these would coexist with their V8-powered counterparts.

BMW Has A Strong Presence At The 2026 Athens Auto Show

BMW is not limiting its presence at the Athens Auto Show to just the iX5. We’ve already talked about the new i3 in Space Silver, and plenty of other models are in the spotlight, including the iX3. Another newcomer to the portfolio is the 7 Series facelift, joined by numerous vehicles from the pre-Neue Klasse era: the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe, X1, iX2, X3, M3, 5 Series, M5, and XM. If you can make it to the show, the whole MINI lineup is there, too.

As the saying goes, the best is yet to come. There’s also a little more intrigue surrounding the BMW stand. The company has announced that another new model will make its world premiere at the show tomorrow, October 8. BMW hasn’t revealed what it is yet, but the timing and teaser activity point toward the iX4 as a strong possibility. If that’s indeed what is hiding under the covers, Greece will get a rather unusual privilege: a world premiere.

The 2026 Athens Auto Show Ends On Sunday

The 2026 Athens Auto Show runs through October 11, so visitors have several days to get up close with BMW’s latest electric SUVs. And while the iX5 may not have the novelty of an actual world premiere, an enormous electric X5 in Frozen Tanzanite Blue, sitting on 23-inch wheels, is hardly a low-key debut.

BMW had planned to attend the Paris Motor Show later this month, having confirmed its participation in January alongside MINI. The company ultimately reversed course in July, citing a shift in priorities and a decision to focus on other events. That makes the Athens show all the more interesting, especially with the potential iX4 world premiere waiting in the wings.