Increasingly strict emissions regulations have forced automakers to drop diesel engines from the small car segment. While the Countryman may seem like an exception, it belongs to a different category, as it’s far from small. At 4.4 meters (174.5 inches) long, the biggest MINI ever is a full-fledged compact vehicle by modern standards.

Even so, the “U25” generation is likely the last Countryman to offer a diesel engine. Given the European Union’s push for lower emissions, it’s probably the final diesel-powered MINI ever. To remind us that the Countryman D is still around, the BMW-owned automaker took the diesel crossover to Japan for a new photoshoot.

The not-so-mini MINI appears in Blazing Blue with the Favoured trim level. It rides on arguably one of the nicest wheel designs offered by the Oxford-based marque: the 18-inch, two-tone “Slide Spoke.” As you can easily tell, whoever configured this Countryman clearly splurged on options. The crossover also features a contrasting Vibrant Silver finish for the roof and mirror caps.

Eagle-eyed readers will notice the right-hand-drive layout, which makes sense given the Japanese license plate. MINI took the Countryman D to Mount Fuji. Japan is one of the few remaining countries outside the EU where diesels are still relevant in 2026. On the Old Continent, they’re a dying breed, accounting for just 7.7% of new vehicle sales last year, according to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association. Diesels were outsold by both plug-in hybrids (9.6% share) and pure EVs (19.5% share).

Under the Countryman D’s hood is the familiar B47 engine found in BMW’s compact cars. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder features a mild-hybrid setup and produces 161 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. It’s an excellent choice for mile crunchers who primarily drive outside the city.

MINI no longer offers a plug-in hybrid Countryman, so if efficiency is your priority, the choice comes down to the diesel or the fully electric model. However, many customers don’t have that option, as the diesel variant is forbidden fruit in several markets, including the United States.

The Countryman D can sip just 4.6 liters per 100 kilometers (51.1 miles per gallon) in the WLTP combined cycle. As you’d expect, it’s neither particularly quick nor especially fast: 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 8.5 seconds, and top speed is 129 mph (208 km/h). If performance is what you’re after, the hot John Cooper Works is the better fit.

Although the Countryman is the last diesel MINI standing, parent company BMW isn’t abandoning diesel engines. The next-generation X5 and the 7 Series facelift arriving this year will still offer diesels, as will the 5 Series facelift and the new X7 when they debut in 2027.