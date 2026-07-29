Article Summary BMW's rumored G74 Rugged SUV, aimed at rivaling the Range Rover and G-Wagon, has allegedly not cleared final approval.

The project allegedly began as a Rivian R1T benchmarking exercise, evolved into a Neue Klasse EV concept, then moved to the G65 CLAR platform.

BMW appears to be prioritizing lineup discipline over niche-segment expansion, echoing lessons from the GT-era cancellations.

BMW’s rumored G74 Rugged SUV has reportedly not made it past its final approval round, according to sources familiar with the program, putting the future of BMW’s answer to the Range Rover and G-Wagon in doubt.

What Was The Alleged BMW Rugged Project

We first detailed this project back in 2024 and followed up in August 2025, and the story has only gotten more complicated since. The brief goes back at least three years when BMW engineers and executives were quietly putting competitor products through their paces, and the Rivian R1T reportedly left a strong impression internally. That evaluation is what planted the idea of BMW building something genuinely adventure-capable rather than just adding an off-road package to an X5.

The first real concept to come out of that thinking was a purely electric model, built on the Neue Klasse NA5 platform that underpins the new iX3. Because of where NA5 vehicles are built, that version would have needed to come out of Debrecen, Hungary or San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Sources say a full-scale design model was built for this version, though it’s unclear whether the project ever advanced to a running prototype.

That plan did not survive contact with the market. As EV demand cooled, BMW leadership shelved the NA5-based Rugged and moved the project onto the CLAR architecture under the G74 codename, the same flexible platform underpinning the next-generation G65 X5. The move to CLAR also moved the build location: rather than Debrecen or San Luis Potosi, the Rugged was slated for BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. CLAR’s flexibility opened the door to multiple drivetrains rather than locking the car into a single one, including plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions, plus a rear-mounted spare wheel and real off-road hardware to back up the rugged styling.

On the outside, sources described a large, three-row SUV with a wide panoramic roof and even tailgate-style rear seating aimed squarely at outdoor buyers, a layout closer to what you’d find from adventure-lifestyle rivals than anything currently in BMW’s own lineup. Inside, it was set to borrow the Neue Klasse design language that debuts on the G65 X5 this year.

Why It Might Not Happen

Nobody at BMW has said publicly that a Rugged is even in works, let alone why the project might have stalled, but the reasoning we’re hearing points to a familiar problem: the segment BMW was chasing may simply be too small to justify the investment required to build a bespoke, body-on-frame-adjacent luxury off-roader from scratch.

There’s a second, arguably more important factor at play. BMW has spent the past few years trimming rather than expanding its lineup, and that discipline appears to be winning out over the old instinct to plant a flag in every niche. The 5 Series GT, 6 Series GT, 3 Series GT, and 8 Series all exist as cautionary tales here, cars built to fill gaps that turned out not to need filling. A rugged luxury SUV competing directly with two of the most entrenched nameplates in the business, the Range Rover and the G-Wagon, is exactly the kind of bet BMW seems less willing to make right now.

Nothing Is Final Until It’s Final

We’ve said before that BMW can still cancel or greenlight a project within 18 months of its intended production date, and that flexibility cuts both ways. The G74 was originally targeted (allegedly) for a 2029 launch, which theoretically leaves a window for the decision to flip again if the market moves or a rival forces BMW’s hand.

Whether that happens is anyone’s guess. The auto industry is shifting faster than it was even three years ago when this project got its start, and BMW’s multi-platform strategy gives it more room to change course than most of its rivals have. For now, though, the picture we’re getting is that the Rugged, at least in the form BMW spent three years developing, might not be moving forward.

[Renderings: @uygarspots]