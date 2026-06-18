Much like the two preceding generations, the latest MINI Countryman has hit the assembly line at the BMW Group's plant in Chennai.

Article Summary MINI India builds the compact crossover exclusively as a Countryman C with a three-cylinder gasoline engine.

The third-generation Countryman is also made in Leipzig (Germany) and Rayong (Thailand).

The Chennai factory assembled 16,380 vehicles in 2025, up by 12.4% from the previous year.

How big of a deal is the Countryman to MINI? It’s by far the company’s best-selling model. In 2025, nearly one in every three cars the British brand sold was a compact crossover. Well, almost. The largest MINI in history accounted for 32.4% of total volume during a year when shipments rose 17.7% to 288,290 units. It’s no wonder MINI is making efforts to boost the model’s production in 2026.

Until now, the Countryman had been assembled only in Leipzig, Germany, and Rayong, Thailand. Going forward, the Chennai plant in India will also be responsible for building the “U25.” The move comes as no surprise, considering the previous two generations were also produced there. The BMW Group manufactures a wide range of vehicles for its core brand at the same facility, including the 2 Series, 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, X1, iX1, X3, X5, and X7. In 2025, the Indian plant built 16,380 vehicles, a healthy 12.4% increase over the previous year.

BMW Group India produces the model locally only as the Countryman C. Under the hood is a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine that drives the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The tried-and-true three-cylinder B38 delivers 154 hp and 240 Nm (177 lb-ft) of torque. It accelerates to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 132 mph (212 km/h).

MINI India will sell the locally produced crossover in the Favoured trim, which comes generously equipped with a panoramic glass roof, head-up display, 360-degree camera, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, massaging driver’s seat, and an interior camera.

The Indian-built Countryman C rides on 19-inch wheels and is available in five body colors: British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Chili Red, and Slate Blue. Prices start at INR 4,750,000, which works out to just over $50,000 at current exchange rates.

However, the three-cylinder version isn’t the only Countryman available in India. MINI also sells the electric Countryman as an imported model. Predictably, it’s more expensive, starting at INR 5,565,000 (about $59,000). For buyers who prefer a combustion engine, the JCW ALL4 sits at the top of the range, priced at INR 6,565,000 (nearly $70,000).