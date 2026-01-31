It’s safe to say the MINI Countryman had an excellent year. Sales in 2025 jumped by 15.2% to 93,305 units, accounting for 32.4% of the brand’s total volume. In other words, every third vehicle sold by the BMW-owned marque last year was a compact crossover. Oxford is kicking off 2026 on a high note by offering Japan a special edition with an engine choice that might surprise you.

The Shadow Edition does exactly what it promises, featuring an array of black exterior accents. To sweeten the deal, MINI bundles the John Cooper Works trim and pairs it with 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke black wheels. As for the body, there’s no configurator stress here: all cars are finished in Legend Gray with a black roof.

Rounding out the exterior updates is a black-and-white Union Jack motif on the side mirror caps. Unsurprisingly, the interior follows the same theme. Buyers can choose any color they like, as long as it’s black. The seats are upholstered in Beskin Black, while the dashboard and door trim are, predictably, finished in matching dark hues.

Now, about that engine mentioned earlier. Somewhat unexpectedly, MINI is selling the Shadow Edition exclusively with a diesel powertrain. Indeed, the limited-run model is based on the Countryman D and uses a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder unit. Known internally as the “B47,” it produces 148 hp and 266 lb-ft (360 Nm), sent to the wheels via the familiar seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

MINI Japan is asking ¥5,980,000, which translates to nearly $39,000 at current exchange rates. However, that figure excludes the consumption tax. Additionally, you’ll have to pay a separate recycling fee. For the money, the Countryman D Shadow Edition comes well equipped with a suite of driver-assistance and safety features, ranging from adaptive cruise control with stop & go and lane departure warning to surround-view cameras and a parking assistant.

Japanese buyers can already place orders at their local MINI dealers, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February.