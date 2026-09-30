The U.S. configurator is live, and $15,800 in options pushes the new electric sedan close to $80,000.

Article Summary The 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive starts at $61,500, while our loaded build reaches $78,650 including destination.

M Sport Professional, Frozen Space Silver paint, 21-inch wheels, and a leather interior add $8,400.

Four additional packages contribute $5,750, with suspension and rear-seat comfort upgrades completing the paid options list.

BMW’s new i3 is now on the U.S. Build Your Own website, which means we can finally put a price on our preferred combination of paint, wheels, and technology. Naturally, we went straight for the expensive stuff to see just how much the i3 could set you back. Starting with the 2027 BMW i3 50 xDrive’s $61,500 base MSRP, our loaded configuration reaches $78,650 including destination and handling. That’s $15,800 in optional equipment, plus the $1,350 destination charge. So, how does an electric sedan go from the low $60,000s to nearly $80,000? A few big packages—and plenty of smaller additions—do the trick.

M Sport, Frozen Paint, and Big Wheels

The first major addition is M Sport Professional, priced at $3,200. It brings Shadowline exterior trim, M Sport brakes with red calipers, an M steering wheel, and an aerodynamic kit with a black rear diffuser and mirror caps. The package includes 19-inch M Aero wheels, but those won’t do when the goal is to maximize the sticker.

Instead, we selected the 21-inch M Aero Trigon Bicolor 1067M wheels with staggered summer tires, adding another $1,350. Realistically, we’d probably stick with 20s—they offer the most range (468 miles) and will probably offer the best balance of comfort and handling. Frozen Space Silver Metallic contributes $2,350, making the paint alone more expensive than the regular $2,000 M Sport package. Those three selections add $6,900 before we even get to the cabin. Inside, Black BMW Individual Interior Design with Leather costs $1,500. Combined with the exterior upgrades, that brings our running options total to $8,400. There’s still plenty of room to keep clicking.

Interior and Tech Packages Add Up

Driving Assistance Professional is the most expensive of the four additional packages at $2,500. Its headline feature is Highway & Commuting Assistant, which BMW describes as enabling attentive hands-free driving at speeds up to 85 mph where conditions and speed limits permit. Notably, the configurator labels the feature “term limited;” it’s free for four years before requiring a paid renewal.

The $1,400 Technology Package bundles BMW’s 3D Head-Up Display, the illuminated Iconic Glow kidney grille, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system. For buyers interested in the i3’s new display technology, this is likely to be one of the more tempting boxes to tick. The Comfort Package adds $1,100 for a power trunk lid, multifunction seats, and a heated steering wheel. Finally, the $750 Parking Assistance Package brings Parking Assistant Plus and Parking View with 3D View, providing automated parking assistance and a 360-degree view of the surroundings.

Everything Else

Three standalone options finish the paid equipment list. Adaptive M Suspension costs $950 and requires either M Sport or M Sport Professional. Three-zone rear-seat climate control adds $200, while heated rear seats contribute another $500 and require that climate-control upgrade. We would’ve checked the box for a Veganza dashboard, but it’s not available with the leather interior. Nor is the digital white steering wheel.

The math get us to $77,300 before destination, or $78,650 with it included. Nearly $80,000 is a substantial number, but the configurator also makes clear how much of that total comes from choices you can skip. You can view the configurator—and share your builds—using the link below.

BMW USA i3 Build Your Own