It's official: BMW will expand its EV lineup with a new compact car positioned alongside the iX1 and iX2. The Euro-focused electric car is likely to be the long-rumored i1.

Article Summary Codenamed NB0, the compact electric car is likely to be made in Europe.

Unlike the gas-fueled 1 Series with its front-wheel-drive setup, the i1 could feature a RWD layout.

An i2 sedan in the mold of the 2 Series Gran Coupe could follow not long after, also with power going to the rear axle.

BMW’s entry-level electric car has finally evolved past the rumor stage. The compact EV is officially happening in 2028, and it’s targeting Europe. The long-awaited confirmation came just a few minutes ago during the company’s Capital Market Day, and while it didn’t disclose many details, we know a thing or two about what will be the cheapest Neue Klasse car.

Insiders have told us the new model is internally known as the “NB0” and takes the shape of a five-door hatchback. BMW is likely to sell it as an i1 alongside the combustion-engine 1 Series, but the two cars won’t be related. The upcoming EV will sit on a dedicated platform, one that will restore order to the BMW lineage. Yes, we strongly believe the i1 will be rear-wheel drive, much like the first two generations of the 1 Series. Well, minus the gas engine, of course.

While the cheaper i1 versions will stick to RWD, we wouldn’t rule out xDrive versions with a front-mounted motor. Either way, BMW’s entry-level electric car should slot between the electric MINI Cooper and the iX1/iX2. Speaking of the Oxford-based brand, it’s also likely to receive the Neue Klasse treatment with rear-wheel-drive cars.

The 1 Series And i1 Will Co-Exist

The i1’s arrival won’t spell the end for the 1 Series, at least not right away. The F70 hatch is allegedly staying in production until the early 2030s, with BMW believed to discontinue the model in the second half of 2032. If the timeline is accurate, it’s likely to receive a mid-cycle update or some kind of revision. After all, BMW is unlikely to let the ICE-powered compact car linger for so long without making any changes.

And the i1 might not come alone. Although BMW isn’t willing to confirm an i2 just yet, a compact electric Gran Coupe is likely on the way. The “NB8” is believed to arrive around the decade’s end, essentially as a sedan version of the i1. Consequently, BMW would mirror the relationship between the 1 Series and 2 Series GC, but with a pair of Neue Klasse EVs instead.

The i2 Won’t Replace The 2 Series Gran Coupe

And much like the i1 will peacefully coexist with the 1 Series for a few years, the i2 should sit alongside the 2 Series Gran Coupe for a while. Eventually, BMW might kill both gas cars, but let’s cross that bridge when we get there since it’s too early to know for sure.

While it would be great to have the i1 in North America, BMW clearly says the compact electric hatch will have a Euro focus. On the flip side, the i2 likely has a better chance of getting a US visa.

Note: Attached renderings depict a very unofficial i3 Compact.