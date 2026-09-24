The prototype’s center split in the hood matches a 2024 patent and could give Rolls-Royce’s electric luxobarge a retro design cue, even if there's no engine underneath.

Article Summary An up-close spy photo of a prototype hints Rolls-Royce’s electric SUV could feature a split-opening hood inspired by a 2024 patent.

The retro-styled bonnet could provide access to a front trunk since there clearly won't be a V12 engine underneath.

When it arrives next year, the luxobarge will reportedly sit alongside the V12-powered Cullinan rather than replace it.

Rolls-Royce’s upcoming electric SUV is already shaping up to be one of the brand’s most unconventional models, and now we have a better idea of one of its party tricks. A new spy photo shows the prototype with a noticeable shut line running down the center of the hood, while a patent from a couple of years ago points to a split-opening design.

That would be quite the throwback for a company that has never been shy about borrowing from its rich history. We recall reading about a patent filed in 2024 that describes an opening system for a front hood, and the images associated with the filing show a center-hinged arrangement that lets the hood open in two sections. The system centers on a single actuator that moves the hood into different positions.

Uploaded to the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) website, the BMW patent doesn’t name the model, so it’s premature to treat it as official confirmation. However, the timing and the prototype’s design make the connection compelling. A center split is clearly visible on the camouflaged SUV, matching the basic arrangement shown in the patent drawings.

A Front Trunk Instead Of A Gas Engine

And unlike a conventional hood, this setup could serve a purpose beyond simply giving mechanics access to the hardware underneath. Since this Rolls-Royce is electric, there’s no V12 sitting under that enormous bonnet. Instead, the space could potentially serve as a luggage compartment or a place to stash charging equipment inside what the cool kids these days call a frunk. The combination of a long, imposing hood and a useful front storage area would give Rolls-Royce a clever way to turn a styling signature into something practical.

It also fits with the overall character of the new SUV. We first spotted the electric Rolls-Royce undergoing winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden back in January. At the time, our sources indicated that the vehicle is an entirely new model rather than an electric replacement for the Cullinan. It is expected to sit alongside the V12-powered SUV, at least for a while.

The proportions immediately set it apart from the Cullinan. Although heavily camouflaged, the prototype appears lower and sleeker, with a more wagon-like silhouette and shallower side windows. It also looks extremely long, potentially stretching beyond the Cullinan’s 5,341-millimeter (210.3-inch) length.

Still A Rolls-Royce, Minus The V12

Naturally, Rolls-Royce hasn’t abandoned its familiar design cues. The prototype retains the long hood, upright front end, and the signature Pantheon grille. The rear-hinged coach doors also appear to be sticking around, while the taillights seem to borrow their visual theme from the Spectre.

Underneath all that camouflage, the new SUV is almost certainly using the latest and greatest EV tech from the BMW Group. Logic tells us it’ll have sixth-generation electric motors and batteries, an 800-volt architecture, and a massive battery pack. It’s too early to talk about the usable energy content, but we’re not expecting anything less than the 141 kWh available in the iX5. Dual motors granting all-wheel drive is an educated guess, along with heaps of power to move what will inevitably be an extremely heavy vehicle.

When the production model arrives, possibly next year, it’ll face competition from day one. Coincidentally, Bentley only took the wraps off the Torcal a few hours ago as a British take on the Porsche Cayenne.

Spy photo: stephanbarral / Instagram