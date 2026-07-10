For the first time, a car paparazzo has spotted the BMW 7 Series facelift testing with a V8 engine ahead of the M Performance model's launch next year.

Article Summary BMW is likely to sell the flagship 7 Series with a combustion engine as the M760 xDrive.

While the old 760i xDrive wasn't available in Europe, its M Performance replacement is coming in 2027.

Judging by the amber side marker lights, BMW is testing the M760 xDrive for the North American market.

There’s currently a V8-sized gap in the 7 Series facelift lineup, but BMW is working to fill the void. Already confirmed for a 2027 launch, the eight-cylinder full-size luxury sedan has been spotted testing for the first time. At first glance, it’s easy to mistake this prototype for the M760e because it looks nearly identical to the hot plug-in hybrid model. After all, it has a quad exhaust and the M Sport Package Pro, complete with black accents extending to the trunk lid spoiler.

However, a closer look at the image below reveals something is missing. Yes, the M760e’s charging port on the driver’s-side front fender is gone. That can only mean BMW is testing the 2027 7 Series in its upcoming V8 guise. The license plate is another telltale sign we’re not dealing with an electrified prototype. Plug-in hybrids and EVs tend to have license plates ending in “E.”

As for the small piece of camouflage on the trunk, it’s likely there to conceal the model designation. The 7 Series facelift dropped the “i” from its gasoline models, and that should be the case here as well. Consequently, BMW will likely call it the M760 xDrive since it’ll be branded as an M Performance model. Unlike the not-for-Europe pre-facelift version, the updated model with a slightly different name is coming to the continent.

Will BMW Detune The V8 In Europe?

Although we’re delighted M engineers have worked their magic to make the V8 comply with the EU’s ever-stricter emissions regulations, one question remains: Will it have less power than the U.S. version? It’s certainly possible. After all, the engine was detuned in Europe for the M5 ahead of Euro 7 taking effect later this year. Going forward, the super sedan and wagon have 41 fewer horsepower from their V8s in Europe than in the United States. As a refresher, output drops from 577 to 536 hp. However, the total system output remains unchanged at 717 hp thanks to an upgraded electric motor.

BMW hasn’t said a word about the V8’s output in the 7 Series, only confirming that the hottest ICE version will feature a “conventional V8 engine.” That automatically rules out a heavy and complex plug-in hybrid setup like the one found in the M5, though we wouldn’t necessarily rule out a mild-hybrid system. The 48-volt technology was already standard when the 760i debuted in the G70 generation.

In North America, the new M760 (name not yet confirmed) is highly unlikely to be less powerful than the 760i it replaces. As a refresher, the old model produced 536 hp from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter “S68” V8. Given that the new M760e delivers 603 hp from its inline-six and electric motor, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect a similar output from the V8-powered model.

Don’t hold your breath for a full-fat M7 because we have it on good authority that it’s not happening. However, there will still be another flavor of the V8-powered 7 Series. The new BMW ALPINA sub-brand will launch its own version next year as the more luxurious “G72.” A third V8-powered 7er will also be offered as the armored Protection model.

Photos: mr.grey_4k / Instagram