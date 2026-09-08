Prepare to kiss the B57 goodbye as the turbodiesel 3.0-liter engine won't be available in the next-generation 3 Series Sedan (G50).

Article Summary BMW has announced the M350 xDrive will be the only 3 Series with a six-cylinder engine outside of the M3.

The M340d's demise follows BMW's decision to retire other performance diesel models, the X3 M40d and X4 M40d.

It's unclear for how long the M440d will remain on sale, but the days of diesel-fueled M Performance models are numbered.

A juicy tidbit caught our attention in BMW’s preview of the new 3 Series Sedan released earlier today. Not that we were expecting anything different, but the M340d is officially on its way out. The M350 xDrive is touted as the only version to feature an inline-six engine. Well, aside from the mighty M3 (G84) coming later this decade. That can only mean the lesser-known M Performance model powered by a diesel engine is heading toward retirement.

Primarily a European affair, the M340d Sedan and Touring will sadly not live to see another generation. BMW made a similar move with the X3 (G45) a few years ago, but there’s an important distinction. While the crossover no longer has an M40d flavor, you can still order it with the six-cylinder diesel engine. The 3.0-liter B57 is available in the X3 40d without M Performance branding. It’s ideal for those who rack up a lot of highway miles, where oil-burners remain the efficiency kings.

The luxury crossover isn’t the only BMW of this size to wear a 40d badge. The 4 Series Coupe and Convertible are still available as 440d models in some parts of the world. That said, we’re wondering how long these cars will stick around. Both body styles are expected to remain in production until mid-2029, but it’s unclear whether the diesel M Performance versions will survive until the very end. With emissions regulations getting stricter across Europe, diesel engines remain the most vulnerable.

Diesel Is Not Dead (Yet)

But that’s not to say the B57 is on its way out. Aside from the X3, pretty much all of the larger BMWs can still be had with a 3.0-liter diesel engine. Munich also sells its compact cars with a four-cylinder diesel, and there hasn’t been any news about the B47 going the way of the dodo anytime soon. Rumors suggest a detuned B57 could replace the B47 in the X3 20d, but nothing is official.

While we don’t have a crystal ball, logic suggests diesels will likely disappear first from smaller cars like the 1 Series/X1 and 2 Series Gran Coupe/X2. Although BMW isn’t committing to a new diesel 3 Series just yet, we honestly can’t imagine the lineup without at least one version with a “d” in its name. Even with the B57 out of the picture in the 3 Series, the B47 should soldier on for at least one more generation of the sports sedan.

Although diesel isn’t about to disappear overnight, its slow death is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. Once the default choice for high-mileage drivers and the backbone of the European car market, the diesel engine has steadily lost ground to gasoline, hybrids, and fully electric powertrains. In its heyday during the mid-2010s, diesel had a market share of a little over 50% in Europe.

Why Automakers And Customers Are Falling Out Of Love With Diesels

Stricter emissions regulations, increasingly expensive after-treatment systems, and changing consumer preferences have made diesel-powered cars harder and more expensive for automakers to justify. At the same time, hybrids have emerged as a more eco-friendly choice and increasingly efficient alternative for buyers who still want to avoid going fully electric.

And the numbers back this up. Through the first half of 2026, diesel accounted for just 6.5% of new car sales registrations in Europe, according to data published by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Even plug-in hybrids fared considerably better, reaching a 10.3% share in total registrations in the 27 EU countries, the UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.