Unsurprisingly, BMW isn’t investing in a full Life Cycle Impulse for the XM. However, it’s not neglecting its most powerful production vehicle either. For 2026, the plug-in hybrid SUV gains an extra layer of customization, including a fresh Individual paint option and a new set of wheels. The high-riding, electrified machine has been spotted showcasing its latest updates while parked outside the company’s UK headquarters.

The XM Label now offers the option of Frozen Individual Tanzanite Blue, a matte finish from BMW’s Individual catalog. Also new for 2026 are these stately 23-inch wheels (codenamed 1096 M), available in a black finish for an additional £3,250 in the UK. While the British configurator doesn’t yet list the price for the new paint, Individual Dravit Grey is currently priced at £2,400. We suspect that this new color will be even more expensive.

Will this be enough to draw more buyers to the most controversial M model of our time? Probably not, but at least BMW isn’t letting the XM slip into obscurity. You can expect to see more of the updated XM this weekend. It’s scheduled to make its official public debut on June 14 during the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The M Hybrid V8 will race at Circuit de la Sarthe in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

As in the United States and the rest of Europe, the UK will only offer one V8 variant. The standard model has been dropped, leaving only the more powerful Label version, priced at a steep £154,470. For those seeking a lower entry point, the six-cylinder XM 50e remains available in the UK for a more accessible £112,580. Still, the X5 M60i, starting just under £100,000, seems like the better value overall.

The XM experiment will continue for now, but a second generation appears unlikely. Reports have mentioned a possible EV successor, but that seems doubtful, especially with ALPINA set to launch an electric X7 later this decade. We’ve also recently reported on a highly probable electric X5 M, further reducing the need for an XM EV.

