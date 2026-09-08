Article Summary The combustion-engined 3 Series will largely inherit the cabin design of the fully electric i3 sedan, giving the G50 a radically different dashboard layout from the outgoing model.

BMW is giving the 3 Series G50 a large center touchscreen paired with a wide windshield projection, creating a more minimalist, screen-heavy dashboard.

The prototype we drove was an M350 fitted with the new M steering wheel already seen on other Neue Klasse BMWs equipped with the M Sport Package.

BMW is dripping details about the new 3 Series in the same way it did for the fully electric i3. They share something else: design. Even though their underpinnings are vastly different, the two sedans look strikingly similar. It’s as if the i3 is merely an electric conversion of the 3 Series, when in reality, they’re built on separate platforms: Neue Klasse and CLAR, respectively.

All the press shots BMW released today show an exterior that strongly hints at the i3, albeit with slightly different body proportions and a quad-exhaust setup. Since we had the privilege of sitting inside a prototype of the new gas-fueled 3 Series, we feel compelled to share what BMW is willing to reveal so far. Yes, this dashboard layout appears lifted straight from the electric sedan.

The touchscreen sits front and center, presumably measuring the same 17.9 inches as in all the other Neue Klasse models. It’ll be standard on the new 3 Series, which is also getting the Panoramic Vision windshield projection. It spans almost pillar to pillar and has three fixed tiles in the driver’s line of sight. These effectively replace the digital instrument cluster and will be accompanied by a new 3D head-up display. A few more tiles sit to the right and can be customized via a drag-and-drop function from the main screen, allowing you to choose what you want to see.

The BMW 3 Series Gets An All-New Interior We’ve Already Seen

Since our time with the 3 Series was in an M350 xDrive, the car had the M Sport Package with the new M steering wheel. It’s perhaps less controversial than the other design with the vertical spokes. Even so, the vibe we’ve been getting is that not everyone likes it. Lesser versions will also offer a wheel with spokes at the 6 and 12 o’clock positions, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s optionally available in white.

Elsewhere, the dashboard maximizes minimalism with even fewer physical controls than the outgoing 3 Series G20. Yes, the iDrive rotary knob is now history, although some buttons are expected to survive. Look no further than the i3’s interior to get a good understanding of what the G50 looks like inside. That extends to the one-piece panoramic glass roof, which doesn’t seem to have a section that slides open for fresh air.

Much like the i3 and iX3, the new 3 Series won’t have a passenger screen. It’s optional on the X5 but standard on the 7 Series LCI, with the next models to get the 14.6-inch display likely to be the 5 Series facelift and next-generation X7 in 2027. It would appear BMW is reserving the extra screen for its larger models, from the 5 Series/X5 and up.

The 3 Series G50 Is Bigger Than The G20 It Replaces

Before BMW releases full specs, we do know the new 3 Series is a smidge bigger than its predecessor. It also gets a slightly longer wheelbase, which may result in more legroom for rear passengers. Both the front and rear tracks have been widened, making the G50 feel even more substantial. It wouldn’t be far-fetched to assume it’s also heavier than its predecessor. However, it obviously won’t be anywhere near the i3. The electric sedan tips the scales at a porky 2,205 kilograms (4,861 pounds) for the 50 xDrive First Edition.

Much like the i3 has received the long-wheelbase treatment in China, the 3 Series will too. The G58 is rumored to arrive next year as an even larger 3 Series. It probably won’t be far from a 7 Series E23, as car bloat is far from over.