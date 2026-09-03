MINI is building only 44 examples of a new John Cooper Works special edition in South Africa, and two of them are the brand’s first-ever electric JCW models. The John Cooper Works Daredevil Edition spans five cars: the combustion Hatch (F66), Convertible (F67), and Countryman (U25), plus the all-electric JCW Electric (J01) and Aceman (J05). All five share Midnight Black paint, red stripes, and checkered JCW mirror caps, but the real news is under the skin of the two EVs, which mark MINI’s first move into battery-electric JCW performance.

Five JCWs, One Common Theme

Every Daredevil car shares the same visual treatment: Midnight Black paint with red stripes and red-and-black-checkered JCW mirror caps, a combination MINI is positioning as its track-inspired signature for the range. Where the models differ is what’s actually powering them, and that’s where this edition gets interesting. MINI has never sold a battery-electric JCW model in South Africa before, and two of the five Daredevils change that.

The Combustion Holdouts: Hatch, Convertible, and Countryman

The three-door MINI John Cooper Works (F66) is still the base case for the badge: a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with TwinPower Turbo, 170 kW (231 hp), and 380 Nm sent through the front wheels via a seven-speed Steptronic gearbox, good for 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds and a 250 km/h top speed. The Daredevil package adds an AC Schnitzer exhaust with a rear diffuser, a Chilli Red rear spoiler extension, JCW C-pillar trim, front/side/rear winglets, and 18-inch Rallye Spoke wheels.

The JCW Convertible (F67) makes its South African debut in Daredevil trim, running the same 170 kW/380 Nm engine and gearbox but with a 6.4-second sprint to 100 km/h and a slightly lower 245 km/h top speed, the tradeoffs of a soft-top body. At 3,879 mm long with 215 liters of luggage space depending on roof position, it’s not a car built around outright pace, but it gets the same 18-inch Rallye Spoke wheels and winglet treatment as the Hatch.

The MINI John Cooper Works Countryman (U25) is the outlier by size and output: all-wheel drive, 233 kW (roughly 317 hp), 400 Nm, a 5.4-second 0-100 km/h time, and four-piston monoblock front brakes. It’s the quickest and most powerful car in the Daredevil lineup by a wide margin, and the only one that doesn’t need a racetrack to justify the hardware.

The First Electric JCWs: J01 and J05

The three-door MINI John Cooper Works Electric (J01) and the MINI John Cooper Works Aceman (J05) share a drive system: 190 kW, 350 Nm, and DC fast charging up to 95 kW that takes either car from 10 to 80 percent in about 30 minutes. The J01 hits 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds with up to 400 km of range, while the larger J05 Aceman takes 6.4 seconds to the same benchmark with up to 380 km of range. Both get a red-and-black multitone roof exclusive to the two EVs, on top of the shared JCW mirror caps and a rear diffuser.

Whether an electric motor can replicate the specific noise and drama that made the JCW badge worth having is a separate argument, but on paper these two are quicker to 100 km/h than the combustion Hatch and Convertible, and neither has to worry about a fuel bill.

Pricing and Availability

MINI South Africa is building 8 JCW Electric units at R994,200 (approx. $61,900), 8 Aceman units at R1,098,700 (approx. $68,400), 8 Convertible units at R976,309.80 (approx. $60,800), 10 Hatch units at R907,074 (approx. $56,500), and 10 Countryman units at R1,126,267.80 (approx. $70,100), all inclusive of VAT and CO2 tax, at a rate of roughly R16.06 to the dollar. Cars start arriving from July, and once the 44 are sold, they’re gone: MINI has confirmed the Daredevil Edition is exclusive to South Africa, though the individual option packages it draws from remain available to configure elsewhere.