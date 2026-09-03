Article Summary LARTE Design's ten-piece dry carbon kit fits every BMW X7 G07 from 2022-2026, with colored carbon offered in olive or violet, not just standard black weave.

One demo build blends olive carbon into a matching green body; the other sets violet carbon against contrasting pearl white paint.

The program lands weeks after BMW confirmed the next X7 will be a full second generation, arriving in 2027 as a 2028 model.

The BMW X7 has had one facelift since it launched in 2019, in April 2022, and that update was almost entirely a front-end job: split headlights, a new grille, a curved display, and the S68 V8 landing in the M60i. The rear of the car, the bootlid, the taillight geometry, the diffuser, the tail line, has not changed since the first G07 rolled off the line. Mercedes-Benz, in the meantime, has facelifted the GLS twice, most recently in March 2026. LARTE Design, a German atelier based in Erkrath near Dusseldorf, finished its own answer to that gap before BMW said anything about what comes next.

A Hood That Isn’t A Cover

The centerpiece of the kit is a full replacement hood, not an add-on panel bolted over the factory piece. It’s sculpted, vented, molded in 100% dry carbon, and mounted to the X7’s original attachment points, which means no cutting and no structural changes. It’s also the single component that does the most to change how the car reads at a glance, more than any of the smaller pieces.

Behind the front doors is where LARTE spent the rest of its effort. The kit adds a carbon rear diffuser, rear bumper overlays with elerons, and a roof spoiler that closes out the roofline. This isn’t trim. The diffuser and spoiler change how the rear quarter actually sits, and that’s the exact area the 2022 facelift never got to.

Colored Carbon, Two Directions

Both demo builds use dry carbon that’s tinted during layup rather than painted afterward, so the color cures inside the weave. From there, the two cars split. One is finished in olive carbon matched tightly to a green painted body, so the carbon components and the paint read as a single surface from hood to diffuser. The other pairs violet carbon against pearl white paint, which does the opposite, making every carbon panel stand out against the body rather than blend into it. Standard black weave is still available as one option among several, not the default.

What’s In The kit

The full program covers ten components:

Carbon hood

Grille surround

Front bumper overlay

Front bumper splitter

Upper front bumper inserts

Carbon mirror caps

Side sill pads

Rear bumper overlays with elerons

Roof spoiler

Carbon rear diffuser

Forged 23-inch wheels are sold separately. LARTE says the kit fits all G07 X7 variants from 2022 through 2026, in both Luxury and M Sport trim, from the xDrive40i’s turbocharged inline-six to the M60i’s S68 V8, and preserves compatibility with the factory’s parking sensors, cameras, and driver-assistance systems.

The X7 program specifically was in production before BMW confirmed the next generation exists, and it’ll still be on the road once that next generation shows up. An aftermarket kit doesn’t get old the way a facelift does; it was never trying to be BMW’s answer in the first place. Pricing and ordering are handled directly through LARTE’s configurator.