Article Summary BMW's Neue Klasse makes an active door-delay exit warning standard, using side radar to stop doors opening into approaching cyclists.

The iX3 already earned five stars under Euro NCAP's revised 2026 protocol, with the i3, X5, and 7 Series adding the same tech next.

New emergency steering and braking functions, some described as class-first, expand BMW's active safety net beyond warnings alone.

BMW is rolling out an expanded set of active safety features as standard equipment with the Neue Klasse, and the iX3 is the first production model to carry them. The i3, X5 and 7 Series are next in line. The main addition is an upgrade to BMW’s exit warning system, which has warned drivers with lights and chimes for years but never actually stopped a door from opening. That changes now. Side radars scan the area around a parked Neue Klasse model, and if a cyclist or vehicle is approaching, the electronic door lock delays release until the danger passes. BMW is pointing to Berlin as the case study: the German Insurance Association logged 392 dooring accidents there in 2024, just under 8 percent of all bicycle crashes in the city. It’s a narrow, specific problem, and BMW built a narrow, specific fix for it rather than folding it into a vaguer “safety upgrade.”

Steering, Braking, And Reading The Road

The rest of the active safety additions lean on the same idea: intervene precisely, then get out of the way. Emergency steering intervention is new to BMW and, per the automaker, still absent from rivals. It can steer the car around an obstacle in its own lane, such as a pedestrian stepping out from between parked cars or a cyclist missed in low light, and it can also nudge the car away from a vehicle closing in from the side, provided there’s room to do it safely.

The Emergency Brake Assistant now factors in evasive steering and, thanks to better sensors, extends to animals and wildlife crossings. Road Priority Warning pushes recognized signage (stop signs, yield signs, no-entry, and now crosswalks) into the Panoramic Vision display. And the Attentiveness Assistant, if it detects the driver is incapacitated, brings the car to a stop, flips on the hazards, and places an eCall on its own. The driver can still override any of it.

Parking Gets Radar Too

Low-speed scenarios get their own set of updates. Active Park Distance Control now brakes at the sides of the car in addition to the rear. A new cross-traffic function uses rear side radars to catch approaching cyclists or cars when backing out of a spot with poor sightlines. And a start monitoring feature watches for pedal mix-ups: if the car detects an obstacle within a meter at speeds under 2 km/h alongside a sudden, forceful stab of the accelerator, it brakes the car to a stop in whichever direction it was headed.

Symbiotic Drive

BMW frames all of this under what it calls Symbiotic Drive, a system meant to read driver intent from steering input, eye direction, and things like a turn signal or a shoulder check, so the car doesn’t nag when a maneuver was deliberate. Dr. Mihiar Ayoubi, BMW’s Senior Vice President Driving Experience Development, tied it to the brand’s “Smart, Symbiotic, Safe” philosophy, saying active safety functions are meant to be quiet background operators until a critical moment.

BMW backs the pitch with fleet numbers. Across 1.6 billion kilometers driven in Europe last month by customers who opted into data sharing, the fleet logged around 8 million visual and acoustic collision warnings, plus 243,977 cases where active steering or braking stepped in to prevent one. It’s BMW’s own data, so treat it as a company claim rather than an independent audit, but the scale is real: that’s roughly 240,000 documented interventions in a single month.

All of this routes through a new central computer BMW calls the “Superbrain of Automated Driving,” said to have about 20 times the processing power of its predecessor. Much of the validation work happened at BMW’s Future Mobility Development Center in Sokolov, Czech Republic, a roughly 600-hectare site with 25 kilometers of test track that opened in 2023. Dr. Martin Sautter, BMW’s Senior Vice President Vehicle Certification, called it a way to recreate real-world driving scenarios under reproducible conditions rather than just another proving ground.

The early external validation is in place too. The iX3 posted a five-star Euro NCAP result under the organization’s overhauled 2026 test protocol, one of the first vehicles graded against the new standard, and BMW says it cleared the required scores by a wide margin. Whether the rest of the Neue Klasse lineup holds up the same way is the next thing to watch as the i3, X5 and 7 Series pick up this same hardware.