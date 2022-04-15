The BMW X7 just got its mid-cycle LCI facelift, which brought an all-new split headlight design, as well as some new interior tech, and slightly revised taillights. It’s one thing to see the X7 LCI in photos and another thing to see it in video, where you can see the way light dances around the body work. However, it’s another thing entirely to see a video of it and get a walkaround by the man responsible for its design — BMW’s Head of Design Domagoj Dukec.

During a recent event, in which we were able to see the new BMW X7 LCI in person, we had a chance to talk to Dukec about the new X7 and why his design team went with this new look. In this video, Dukec walks Horatiu around the X7 LCI, to discuss its new design elements, what they were trying to achieve, and why each new element was chosen.

Of course, it all starts up front, the business end of this new BMW X7 LCI. The front end of the newly facelifted X7 is radically different from before. Ironically, the massive kidney grille mostly stayed the same and yet the front end looks entirely different.

The new split headlights make a massive difference in the design of the BMW X7. Not only are they completely different from anything BMW’s ever done but they take up far more space, vertically, which evens out the look of the X7’s face. Before the new split headlights, the pre-LCI headlights were too skinny, which made the massive grilles seem even larger. Now, the headlights are more proportionate with the kidney grille and it looks far better than before.

BMW didn’t just change the headlights, though. The taillights were tweaked and the interior received quite an overhaul as well. In this video, Dukec discusses all of the new design changes in detail. Check it out.