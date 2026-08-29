Hundreds of test drives, several local debuts, and a fleet of BMW M models made the 2026 Gen M Edition a proper celebration of performance in Argentina.

Article Summary BMW’s Gen M Edition in Argentina attracted around 500 attendees and generated 412 test drives over two days.

Participants drove more than 15 BMW M Performance, M, and MINI John Cooper Works models at speeds of over 124 mph (200 km/h).

Attendees also enjoyed taxi rides in the M3 Touring and M5 Sedan.

BMW M Performance and M cars are meant to be driven, not parked in a showroom. The Argentinian side of the company gave customers and enthusiasts a chance to do exactly that during a recent event. The BMW Experience 2026: Gen M Edition included more than 400 test drives over two days at the Roberto Mouras racetrack in La Plata.

Around 500 people attended the event, which brought together customers, media members, and M enthusiasts for a proper celebration of the company’s performance lineup. More than 15 cars were available to drive on the short circuit, allowing participants to experience everything from M Lite models to full-fat Ms.

And this wasn’t a low-speed demonstration. BMW says participants could exceed 124 mph (200 km/h) in cars including the M135, M240i, M340i, and the X3 M50. On the MINI side, there were John Cooper Works models at the track. In total, 412 test drives were completed during the event.

Riding Shotgun In An M Car With A Pro Driver Behind The Wheel

Things got considerably more serious when pro driver Julián Santero took guests for taxi rides. Not in the cars we mentioned earlier but in arguably more exciting ones: the M3 Touring and M5. It’s one thing to drive a high-performance BMW yourself, but experiencing what a professional racing driver can extract from one of these cars is an entirely different proposition.

The Gen M Edition also served as a launchpad for several new models arriving in Argentina. We’ve recently talked about them. BMW M brought the limited-run M2 CS as the first CS sold in Argentina, along with the M440i xDrive Convertible. The latter is actually the first G23 flavor available locally. MINI was also well represented with the Countryman JCW and the JCW GP Inspired Edition hot hatch.

The company displayed 23 BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad models in total. Speaking of the two-wheeled division, it also joined the party with the F 450 GS for its local debut. The new entry-level GS was displayed in a dedicated area, giving attendees a taste of what BMW has planned beyond its four-wheeled performance machines.

For BMW, the numbers from this year’s event are certainly encouraging, considering Argentina isn’t a major market for M. The event allowed customers to experience what makes an M car special in the environment where these cars make the most sense: on a racetrack. Speaking of which, the 2.65-mile (4.26-kilometer) Autódromo Roberto José Mouras turns 30 this year. It hosts a variety of races in the Turismo Carretera series.