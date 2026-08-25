AC Schnitzer is closing by year’s end, but not before revisiting its elusive X-Road based on the BMW E46 Touring.

Article Summary The German tuner transformed the 3 Series Touring into a rugged wagon with a lifted suspension and wider body.

Launched in the early 2000s, the X-Road beat the Audi A4 Allroad to market by several years.

AC Schnitzer’s closure will bring an important chapter in BMW tuning history to an end.

By refusing to enter the off-road wagon segment, BMW has been leaving money on the table for Audi to grab with its Allroad models. Mercedes has also ventured into this niche with its All-Terrain models, but for some reason, Munich apparently still doesn’t see a solid business case. With the X-Road, AC Schnitzer spotted this opportunity way back in the early 2000s.

In 2021, the famous German tuner decided to turn the 3 Series E46 Touring into a lifted all-rounder. Essentially an X3 before the original E83 generation launched a couple of years later, the X-Road is making an unexpected return on social media, mere months before AC Schnitzer shuts down its tuning operation. One of the rarest flavors of the E46 ever produced, along with BMW’s own one-off M3, the X-Road sat 30 millimeters (1.1 inches) higher than the standard wagon from Bavaria.

The extra ground clearance, achieved by fitting taller suspension springs, helped the versatile vehicle better tackle uneven roads. AC Schnitzer also swapped the standard wheels for a custom set of 17-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tires measuring 225/55 R17. The 3 Series Touring’s rugged appearance was further enhanced by silver plastic cladding around the wheel arches, widening the body by 20 millimeters (nearly 0.8 inches).

That’s not all. AC Schnitzer added front and rear underbody protection to toughen up the car. At the same time, the long-roof 3 Series received an upgraded exhaust system for a better soundtrack than the 325xi donor car. The naturally aspirated inline-six and all-wheel-drive system were carried over from the regular model, but that didn’t make the X-Road any less appealing.

AC Schnitzer Is Closing

Unfortunately, the X-Road is back in the spotlight at a bittersweet time for AC Schnitzer. The Kohl Group, which owns the tuning business, announced in March that it will part ways with the AC Schnitzer division at the end of 2026 and stop manufacturing tuning parts for BMW and MINI. The group says rising development and production costs, along with Germany’s lengthy approval process for aftermarket parts, have made the business increasingly difficult to operate profitably.

AC Schnitzer says changing consumer behavior, tougher international market conditions, and the gradual decline of the internal-combustion engine have added to the pressure. The company is currently talking to potential buyers about acquiring the brand, so the name itself could live on under new ownership. AC Schnitzer is selling existing inventory through the end of 2026, while warranties and after-sales support will continue beyond the shutdown.

As for the X-Road, we still hope it inspires BMW to build rugged wagons one day, especially given the company’s appetite for experimenting with niche models. It shouldn’t be too expensive to give the 3 Series and/or 5 Series Touring an off-road makeover for a company that once turned both cars into Gran Turismo-badged hatchbacks. We know how that worked out, but maybe a lifted Touring would make more sense?